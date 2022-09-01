Read full article on original website
Kim Duart
4d ago
No trial straight to prison period and what about the mother she knew she beat them babies
‘I’m going to turn you into a woman’: Florida man, 55, accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after a father reported he repeatedly catcalled his daughter and harassed neighbors over a period of several months.
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Telling 6-Year-Old “I’m Going To Turn You Into A Woman”
A Florida man is charged with aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after her father and neighbors reported a long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others. According to deputies, Mark Greenburg, 55, of Deltona, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after detectives
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
Missing 75-year-old woman found
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE: Officials say Mora was found in good health. The Osceola County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Luisa Mora, 75, was last seen at her residence in Kissimmee Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows Mora...
Deputies: Adult, 2 children shot while riding in vehicle in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — Three people were shot Saturday night in Brevard County, officials say. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult and two juveniles who reported being shot while riding in...
Tampa woman accused of child neglect after toddler shoots 5-month-old baby
A Tampa woman was arrested after a toddler in her care shot a 5-month-old baby, according to police.
Apollo Beach man charged after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself, sheriff says
An Apollo Beach man has been arrested on several charges after a 5-year-old shot himself with a gun on accident, deputies said.
click orlando
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
Orlando murder-suicide connects to domestic violence, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 5000 block of Savannah River Way. Officers responded for a well-being check Friday evening around 6:31 p.m. When they arrived at the home, they found a man and woman dead inside. Investigators say the case appears...
wfla.com
Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
Police: Man accused of breaking into Orlando home, raping woman arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of breaking into an Orlando home and raping a woman in her bedroom in June was arrested on Friday, police said. Officers said Karland Gillens, 46, broke into the home in the Carver Shores neighborhood on June 4. The woman told police he told her he had a gun.
fox35orlando.com
Man on the run after allegedly pulling gun during a fight at a high school football game
DELAND, Fla. - Police are looking for a man after he allegedly pulled a gun out during a fight as they were breaking it up. DeLand police during the football game Friday night at DeLand High School a fight broke out involving 19-year-old Jayvion Barthel, 22-year-old Jake Ross and others. According to police, the fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute in the Spring Hill area.
Winter Haven man found dead inside car ‘completely submerged’ in pond
A Winter Haven man was found dead after crashing his car into a pond early Sunday morning.
DeLand police looking for man seen brandishing gun at DeLand High football game
DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man who they say pulled a gun out during a fight at a local high school football game. Police say a group of men got into a fight at the DeLand High School football game Friday night inside Spec Martin Stadium.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
Orlando woman charged in fatal shooting over Instagram ‘trash talk’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have charged a second person with murder for a shooting they say started on social media. On August 9, deputies responded to a cul-de-sac on Holly Creek Road in Zellwood after a man called 911 saying he was shot. The responding deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Demonte Cherry dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
