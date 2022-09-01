Southwest School Corp. announces facility upgrades

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Southwest School Corporation announced its 2023 budget and several future capital improvement projects.

The budget will be nearly $24 million which is similar to what it has been in previous years. A series of small capital improvement projects will take place over the course of two years.

Many of these projects include new tiling, painting and HVAC updates among other small enhancements to various schools in the corporation.

Superintendent Chris Stitzle said that they just wrapped up a big cafeteria project at the middle and high school which federal ESSER dollars helped fund.

He said that this has been a positive upgrade and that it’s been beneficial for students.

“You want to keep all of your facilities in good working shape,” Stitzle said. “That’s something that I think we took a lot of pride with around here in trying to make sure that we continue to improve things.”

Also during the board meeting, daily bus driver pay will increase $85 to $100. Stitzle said that this could help bring more bus drivers in and be more competitive with surrounding school corporations.

