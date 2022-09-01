ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Lions roar past Mohawks in debut of 8-man football in Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE -- With one mighty push, Nate Milbourn landed in the end zone and Waldron’s inaugural 8-man football team had its first touchdown. The Mohawks debuted Saturday night in Jeffersonville at Woehrle Fields against Rock Creek Academy as part of an Indiana High School Athletic Association pilot program. Waldron...
WALDRON, IN
WKRC

Work turns to rebuilding in southeast Indiana after flooding

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dangerous flash flooding ripped through southeast Indiana over the weekend. The Parks Road Bridge over Indian Creek was severely damaged. The banks gave way on both sides and debris covered the bridge. Christine and Eddie Dameree live near the bridge. They were in the area...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Milan, IN
Milan, IN
Decatur, IN
Batesville, IN
WKRC

1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago

Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Greensburg In Running For New EV Battery Plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Honda may be considering more investment in Indiana when it comes to building electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Honda and South Korea-based LG Energy Solutions are teaming up to build another EV battery manufacturing plant somewhere in the Midwest. Most reports say that Ohio is the front runner for the plant, but that Indiana may be close behind.
GREENSBURG, IN
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
FLORENCE, IN
Local News Digital

Yacht Rock Review rocks Hospice concert tonight

COLUMBUS, Ind. – After two cancellations due to COVID-19, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will finally welcome Yacht Rock Revue to perform live at the 36th annual free summer concert tonight, Saturday, September 3, starting at 6:30 p.m, in Mill Race Park. The Labor Day weekend event is Our Hospice of South Central Indiana’s biggest fundraiser each year.
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
roadtirement.com

Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery

We were off on another daytrip in south east Indiana. We did have a couple of specific destinations, but as usual we did enjoy just coming upon interesting sights. One of these surprises was the Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery which we came upon on, you guessed it, East Mud Pike Road. The church is roughly equidistant from Napoleon and Osgood, Indiana, both on US Highway 421, aka Michigan Road.
OSGOOD, IN
miamistudent.net

Big changes come to Miami dining — and it’s more than just the food

If you’ve been to the Armstrong Student Center this semester, you may have noticed that things are a little different. Sumeshi and Toasted Bagel are gone, Red Zone doesn’t have burgers anymore and there are many new food items to choose from. Even the pizza’s different. The...
OXFORD, OH
FOX59

Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN

