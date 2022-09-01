Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Lions roar past Mohawks in debut of 8-man football in Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE -- With one mighty push, Nate Milbourn landed in the end zone and Waldron’s inaugural 8-man football team had its first touchdown. The Mohawks debuted Saturday night in Jeffersonville at Woehrle Fields against Rock Creek Academy as part of an Indiana High School Athletic Association pilot program. Waldron...
247Sports
Top247 OL Ian Moore has quickly evolved into one of America's most coveted recruits
YORKTOWN, Ind. - Shortly after helping pave the way to another New Palestine (Ind.) High blowout victory, this time a 50-13 romp over host Yorktown (Ind.) High, Top247 2024 offensive lineman Ian Moore took a minute to think about the fact that he almost gave up football as a freshman.
linknky.com
Investigation looms as Highlands wins big in rivalry game at Campbell County
Highlands conquered Campbell County High 44-13 in Friday night’s gridiron rivalry, but there was speculation that news of an investigation may have impacted Campbell’s performance. Hours before kickoff, news broke that Campbell County Schools and local law enforcement are investigating an alleged incident that occurred on a football...
WKRC
Work turns to rebuilding in southeast Indiana after flooding
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dangerous flash flooding ripped through southeast Indiana over the weekend. The Parks Road Bridge over Indian Creek was severely damaged. The banks gave way on both sides and debris covered the bridge. Christine and Eddie Dameree live near the bridge. They were in the area...
WKRC
1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
roadtirement.com
Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago
Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
WIBC.com
Greensburg In Running For New EV Battery Plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Honda may be considering more investment in Indiana when it comes to building electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Honda and South Korea-based LG Energy Solutions are teaming up to build another EV battery manufacturing plant somewhere in the Midwest. Most reports say that Ohio is the front runner for the plant, but that Indiana may be close behind.
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
BENNINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Communities in Southern Indiana are starting to repair the damage left behind by floods. Jefferson and Switzerland counties in Indiana got the brunt of the storm. “We’re finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it’s here,” Jerry Seal said. “Our stuff that was...
WISH-TV
Flood damage causes State Road 250 road closure near Pleasant & Bennington Townships
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed a road closure Saturday evening on State Road 250 due to flood damage. According to a Twitter post from INDOT Southeast, the closure is at the bridge over Indian Creek near Pleasant and Bennington Townships.
Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
Local News Digital
Yacht Rock Review rocks Hospice concert tonight
COLUMBUS, Ind. – After two cancellations due to COVID-19, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will finally welcome Yacht Rock Revue to perform live at the 36th annual free summer concert tonight, Saturday, September 3, starting at 6:30 p.m, in Mill Race Park. The Labor Day weekend event is Our Hospice of South Central Indiana’s biggest fundraiser each year.
Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
roadtirement.com
Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery
We were off on another daytrip in south east Indiana. We did have a couple of specific destinations, but as usual we did enjoy just coming upon interesting sights. One of these surprises was the Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery which we came upon on, you guessed it, East Mud Pike Road. The church is roughly equidistant from Napoleon and Osgood, Indiana, both on US Highway 421, aka Michigan Road.
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, Indiana
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized following a head-on collision in Dearborn County Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say that the accident happened in the 3500 block of Harrison Brookville Road around 10:45 a.m. Both people were taken to UC Medical Center, ISP said. The...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
miamistudent.net
Big changes come to Miami dining — and it’s more than just the food
If you’ve been to the Armstrong Student Center this semester, you may have noticed that things are a little different. Sumeshi and Toasted Bagel are gone, Red Zone doesn’t have burgers anymore and there are many new food items to choose from. Even the pizza’s different. The...
Indiana officer shot in head is moved to hospice
An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital, her department said.
953wiki.com
Local News from Monday, September 5th, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON.
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
