Police in Carrol County Seek Witnesses to Dollar General Fire
CARROLL COUNTY, MD – Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing their investigation into a...
Just Down the Street: News from Hagerstown Magazine
We’ve teamed up with our friends “Just Down the Street” from Hagerstown Magazine to provide you with lifestyle and travel news from our neighbors. Sometimes, kids just need a little sense of normalcy in their lives. Camp Ezri is a local non-profit that offers a week of outdoor adventure, teamwork and problem-solving skills to at-risk kids that can start to change lives for the better.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation
Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
Tractor Supply opens in Mercersburg
Tractor Supply has come to Mercersburg. On Thursday, August 25, around 40 business and community leaders gathered at the new Tractor Supply to help the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce and store team members cut the ribbon and tour the brand new store. Wendy Sokol, the General Manager welcomed everyone...
15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Maryland convenience store shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition. Prince George’s County police said two people walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
WJLA
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA – The Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash...
19-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gaithersburgh
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are...
Wbaltv.com
'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
Fire severely damages Dollar General store
A fire caused $2.5 million worth of damage at a Dollar General in Hampstead. Now investigators are looking for witnesses.
thezebra.org
Greenstreet Gardens’ Annual Fall Festival with Corn Maze, Games and More is Fun for Whole Family!
Alexandria, VA – Fall is just around the corner! We start to daydream about cooler weather and longer evenings. Some start counting down the days to Halloween while others long for pumpkin spice and everything nice. The last couple of years have been difficult, and everyone is longing for activities that are normal. So, what’s the best way to kick off the autumn season? Greenstreet Gardens’ Annual Fall Festival, of course!
wfmd.com
TJ High Teacher One Of Seven Finalists For Md. Teacher Of The Year
That honor will be announced next month. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) A music teacher at Governor Thomas Johnson High School has been named one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year for 2022–2023. Jonathan Kurtz has taught music for 19 years for students from 9th to 12th grade. He also oversees the Academy of Fine Arts which is open to students from all ten comprehensive high schools in the Frederick County Public School System.
wnav.com
Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital
Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
wcti12.com
Virginia AMC theater evacuated after threat made; 2 injured at separate AMC theater
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — An AMC movie theater in Virginia closed for the day on Saturday due to a threat, police said, and two people were injured at another AMC theater nearby in a separate incident. The AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed following a threat...
mocoshow.com
House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
