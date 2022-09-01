ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitcairn, PA

wtae.com

68-year-old McKeesport woman shot while sitting on her porch

A 68-year-old woman was shot in the arm while sitting on her porch in McKeesport. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening on Craig Street. Allegheny County police said they recovered more than 30 spent shell casings. Police said the casings were a mix of rifle and handgun shells. Two...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Neighbors report vehicles broken into, one stolen, in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in one North Huntingdon community said they were targeted over the weekend by people breaking into vehicles. Multiple neighbors along Overholt Drive, Michael Drive and Sherrick Drive that their unlocked vehicles were broken into. One neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that her vehicle was stolen.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

30 rounds fired in McKeesport neighborhood, bystander hurt

Allegheny County Police are investigating after they said 30 rounds were fired in a McKeesport neighborhood Sunday, injuring a woman who was sitting on her porch. Police and paramedics responded to Craig Street at 5:30 p.m. and found that two homes and three vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. The 68-year-old woman had an arm injury. Police said her home was not the target of the shooting.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating, one hospitalized after shooting in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen shots were fired in McKeesport this afternoon, sending a woman, who was sitting on her front porch, to the hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground. The victim was found by police with a wound to her arm.Two homes and three vehicles were also hit by stray bullets. Investigators found more than 30 rifle and handgun casings at the scene.Police believe the shooters were on foot and targeting a home other than the victim's.The victim is expected to be okay.
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police searching for missing man

Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 57-year-old man. Police are looking for David Henchell, who was last seen in the Carrick area on Sept. 1. It's believed he may be headed to Butler County. Henchell has brown eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer

A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car

Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
DUQUESNE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Accusing of Shoving Woman, Causing Her to Fall & Hit Her Head During Domestic Dispute

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 63-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female during a domestic dispute in Summerville Borough. Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Donald Leroy Espy Jr., of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on August 17.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.

Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh woman arrested in fatal East Hills shooting

Pittsburgh police have arrested a Pittsburgh woman in the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. Toddia Smiley, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Damien Jackson, 29, of Homestead. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Locate Driver Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa (EYT) – Police have located a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a utility pole and fleeing the scene in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 8:46 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, along State Route 3008 in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

