PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen shots were fired in McKeesport this afternoon, sending a woman, who was sitting on her front porch, to the hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground. The victim was found by police with a wound to her arm.Two homes and three vehicles were also hit by stray bullets. Investigators found more than 30 rifle and handgun casings at the scene.Police believe the shooters were on foot and targeting a home other than the victim's.The victim is expected to be okay.

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO