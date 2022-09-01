Read full article on original website
wtae.com
wtae.com
Neighbors report vehicles broken into, one stolen, in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in one North Huntingdon community said they were targeted over the weekend by people breaking into vehicles. Multiple neighbors along Overholt Drive, Michael Drive and Sherrick Drive that their unlocked vehicles were broken into. One neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that her vehicle was stolen.
Baby dies at hospital after allegedly being shaken in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An infant who was rushed to the hospital last week because he wasn’t breathing has passed away. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 5-month-old Michael Armstrong died Sunday at the hospital. A cause of death wasn’t listed. On Aug. 31, police...
3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.
Police investigating, one hospitalized after shooting in McKeesport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen shots were fired in McKeesport this afternoon, sending a woman, who was sitting on her front porch, to the hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground. The victim was found by police with a wound to her arm.Two homes and three vehicles were also hit by stray bullets. Investigators found more than 30 rifle and handgun casings at the scene.Police believe the shooters were on foot and targeting a home other than the victim's.The victim is expected to be okay.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing man
Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 57-year-old man. Police are looking for David Henchell, who was last seen in the Carrick area on Sept. 1. It's believed he may be headed to Butler County. Henchell has brown eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet,...
Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer
A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car
Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
Wilkinsburg man wanted in connection with police seizure of more than $120,000 worth of drugs
Police are looking for a Wilkinsburg man who they say had more than $120,000 worth of drugs at his home during a search of his house Friday. An arrest warrant was issued that day for Douglas Curry, 58, on charges of dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and related offenses.
Police Investigating Case of Shaken Baby Syndrome in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, PA – Police are investigating a possible case of shaken baby syndrome after a...
Search for Missing Pittsburgh Woman Turns Deadly As Cops Shoot Man With Gun
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police Department officers investigating a missing person case ended up shooting...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accusing of Shoving Woman, Causing Her to Fall & Hit Her Head During Domestic Dispute
SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 63-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female during a domestic dispute in Summerville Borough. Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Donald Leroy Espy Jr., of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on August 17.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.
Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Hills woman charged with homicide in fatal shooting of friend's brother
A woman who told investigators that she “wasn’t going to be hit by a man” is charged with homicide in connection with a shooting Thursday at an East Hills housing complex, according to a criminal complaint filed against her. Toddia Smiley, 25, of East Hills, said she...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
wtae.com
Charges filed after 29-year-old man shot and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman faces a homicide charges after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive. Police found a man shot inside an apartment there. He was...
PA State Police continue to crack down hard on fake IDs
For teenagers, underage drinking and using a fake ID may not seem like a big deal. But for the second week in a row Pennsylvania State Police are showing that for them, it is.
Pittsburgh woman arrested in fatal East Hills shooting
Pittsburgh police have arrested a Pittsburgh woman in the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. Toddia Smiley, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Damien Jackson, 29, of Homestead. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Locate Driver Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash in Perry Township
PERRY TWP., Pa (EYT) – Police have located a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a utility pole and fleeing the scene in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 8:46 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, along State Route 3008 in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
