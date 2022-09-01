Read full article on original website
Cosmonauts Complete Robotics Spacewalk at International Space Station
Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev, both of Roscosmos, concluded their spacewalk at 5:12 p.m. EDT (2:12 p.m. PDT) after 7 hours and 47 minutes. Artemyev and Matveev completed their major objectives, which were tasks left unfinished during the previous spacewalk that took place on August...
Jupiter’s Complex Colors Revealed in Stunning Images From NASA’s Juno Spacecraft
NASA’s Juno spacecraft observed the complex colors and structure of Jupiter’s clouds on July 5, 2022, as it completed its 43rd close flyby of the giant planet. Citizen scientist Björn Jónsson from Iceland created these two images using raw data from the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft. Juno was about 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops, at a latitude of about 50 degrees at the time the raw image was taken. North is up. At that moment, the spacecraft was traveling at around 130,000 mph (209,000 kilometers per hour) relative to the planet.
This Week @NASA: An Update on Artemis I Moon Mission, Webb Images Distant Planet
A first for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope …. And a new target launch date for the next commercial crew mission … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. An Update on NASA’s Artemis I Moon Mission. NASA’s uncrewed...
Skywatching Highlights You Don’t Want To Miss: Aldebaran, Betelgeuse, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter
What are some skywatching highlights in September 2022?. Mars is on the move this month, forming a “red triangle” with bright red stars Aldebaran and Betelgeuse. Saturn and Jupiter fly with the Moon on September 9th, and then the Moon slides over closer to Jupiter in the morning sky on the 11th. At the end of the month, September 23rd brings the equinox, meaning day and night are of nearly equal length, and a change of seasons is afoot.
Previously Unknown Loss of Antarctic Ice Discovered by NASA – “Antarctica Is Crumbling at Its Edges”
New NASA research on Antarctica, including the first map of iceberg calving, doubles the previous estimates of loss from ice shelves and details how the continent is changing. In forecasting global sea level rise, the greatest uncertainty is how Antarctica’s ice loss will accelerate as the climate warms. Two studies led by researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California reveal unexpected new data about how the Antarctic Ice Sheet has been losing mass in recent decades.
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022
On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
Astronomers Produce First Full 3D View of Binary Star-Planet System
Astronomers have discovered a Jupiter-like planet orbiting a nearby star, which is one of a binary pair, by precisely tracing a small, almost imperceptible, wobble in that star’s motion through space. Their work produced the first-ever determination of the complete, 3-dimensional structure of the orbits of a binary pair of stars and a planet orbiting one of them. This achievement can provide valuable new insights into the process of planet formation, the astronomers said. This breakthrough was made using the National Science Foundation’s Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA).
“Brand New Paradigm” – Scientists Discover How Human Eggs Remain Healthy for Decades
The mystery of how oocytes may become dormant without losing their ability to reproduce has been solved by researchers at the CRG. According to research from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) published in the journal Nature, immature human egg cells bypass a critical metabolic process believed to be necessary for producing energy.
Scientists Are One Step Closer to Discovering the Origin of the Moon
An additional clue to the Moon’s origin. The Moon has always been a topic of interest for humans. But it wasn’t until Galileo’s time that researchers started to study it seriously. Throughout the course of nearly five hundred years, researchers have proposed a variety of, highly contested ideas as to how the Moon was formed. Geochemists, cosmochemists, and petrologists from ETH Zurich have now shed new light on the Moon’s origin story.
Explore the Solar System in 3D With NASA’s New-and-Improved “Eyes on the Solar System”
NASA’s newly upgraded “Eyes on the Solar System” 3D visualization tool includes Artemis I’s trajectory along with a host of other new features. NASA has updated and improved its “Eyes on the Solar System” 3D visualization tool, making interplanetary travel easier and more interactive than ever. More than two years in the making, the revamped system delivers improved navigation, better controls, and a host of new opportunities to learn about our incredible corner of the cosmos. All with no spacesuit required! You only need a device with an internet connection.
Mystery Solved: How Did Dinosaurs Support Their Gigantic Bodies?
A study reveals how dinosaurs carried their massive weight. Researchers have solved a long-standing mystery by figuring out how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land. A team headed by the University of Queensland and Monash University utilized engineering techniques and 3D modeling...
Researchers Discover a Material With Brain-Like Learning Capabilities
Vanadium Dioxide has the ability to “remember” the entire history of past environmental stimuli. During his research on phase transitions in Vanadium Dioxide (VO2), Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo, a Ph.D. student at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne’s (EPFL) Power and Wide-band-gap Electronics Research Laboratory (POWERlab), made an unexpected finding. When relaxed at room temperature, VO2 has an insulating phase and experiences a sharp insulator-to-metal transition at 68 °C, where its lattice structure changes.
Liquid Hydrogen Leak on NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket – Launch Attempt Scrubbed
The launch director waived off today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 11:17 a.m. EDT (8:17 a.m. PDT). Engineering teams encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect cavity where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. NASA engineers are continuing to gather additional data.
Hubble Space Telescope Spots Overlapping Spiral Galaxies
Two overlapping spiral galaxies are pictured in this splendid image from the Hubble Space Telescope. The two galaxies, which lie more than a billion light-years from Earth, have the uninspiring names SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461. Although they appear to collide in this image, the alignment of the two galaxies is likely just by chance — the two are not actually interacting. Although these two galaxies might simply be ships that pass in the night, Hubble has captured a dazzling array of interacting galaxies in the past.
“Solar Clock” Can Predict Dangerous Solar Flares Years in Advance
Important solar cycle landmarks that are influenced by variations in the sun’s magnetic field might predict changes in weather patterns and risks to telecommunications. We have been attempting to define the solar cycle using sunspots ever since humanity was able to notice them for the first time around 400 years ago. Solar activity, including sunspots and solar flares, ebbs and flows about every 11 years, changing Earth’s weather patterns and sometimes posing a hazard to communications. Everyone from farmers to the military would benefit if these shifts could be accurately predicted.
Japanese Scientists Create Remote-Controlled Cyborg Cockroaches
Researchers have engineered a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell. Despite the mechanical devices, ultrathin electronics and flexible materials allow the insects to move freely. These achievements will help make the use of cyborg insects a practical reality. An international team led by researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) reported the results today (September 5, 2022) in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics.
Which Animals Will Best Survive Climate Change?
A new study investigates which animals will best survive climate change. As the average global temperature increases, extreme weather events like prolonged droughts and heavy downpours are becoming more frequent, and they will only become worse in the coming decades. What will happen to the planet’s ecosystems?. “That is...
When Our Eyes Move During REM Sleep, We’re Gazing at Things in the Dream World
Multiple Brain Regions Coordinate to Conjure Wholly Imagined Worlds. When our eyes move during REM sleep, we’re looking at things in the dream world our brains have created, according to a new study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The findings shed light not only on how we dream, but also on how our imaginations work.
NASA To Stand Down on Artemis I Moon Rocket Launch Attempts for Now, Reviewing Options
After scrubbing yesterday’s Artemis I launch attempt when engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a quick disconnect, an interface between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, NASA mission managers met and decided they will stand down on additional launch attempts in early September.
Researchers Discover the Secret to a Small Mammal’s Exceptional Lifespan
A recent study headed by University of Maryland scientists explains why small mammals like bats live such long lives. The big brown bat, which is the most common type of bat in the United States, has an incredibly long lifespan of up to 19 years. One of the secrets to this bat’s exceptional lifespan has been discovered by a recent study headed by scientists at the University of Maryland: hibernation.
