Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President

By Terry Craig
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President.

Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday.

The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors program.

Boe is the first Indiana native to hold the position as Junior Beta Club President. After days of campaigning at the national convention in Tennessee, he earned the honor of President.

As president, he’ll have the chance to travel around the country and hand out other awards.

“I’m so happy that I can’t seem to stay in one spot at a time in my mind,” Monroe said. “I’m really happy to have this opportunity.”

He said that he plans to pursue a future in politics when he gets older.

