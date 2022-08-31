ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

Franklin County Free Press

Tractor Supply opens in Mercersburg

Tractor Supply has come to Mercersburg. On Thursday, August 25, around 40 business and community leaders gathered at the new Tractor Supply to help the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce and store team members cut the ribbon and tour the brand new store. Wendy Sokol, the General Manager welcomed everyone...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Wbaltv.com

'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
abc27.com

Annual chili cook-off held in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 26th annual Hannover chili cook-off wrapped up Sunday afternoon. It was hosted by the exchange club of Hanover. This year’s event featured live music, magic shows, chili tasting, and much more. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
HANOVER, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Commissioners: Zach West is August’s top employee

Zach West is Franklin County’s top employee for the month of August. Franklin County Commissioners proudly presented the August 2022 Employee of the Month award to Zachary West during the board’s Aug. 31 public meeting. West has been employed with Franklin County since January 2021 and currently serves as a desktop support specialist with the county’s information technology services (ITS) department.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Just Down the Street: News from Hagerstown Magazine

We’ve teamed up with our friends “Just Down the Street” from Hagerstown Magazine to provide you with lifestyle and travel news from our neighbors. Sometimes, kids just need a little sense of normalcy in their lives. Camp Ezri is a local non-profit that offers a week of outdoor adventure, teamwork and problem-solving skills to at-risk kids that can start to change lives for the better.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

CPD Needs Your Help: Burglary on Grant Street

On 9/1/2022 at approximately 2330 hours, Chambersburg Police responded to the 300 block of Grant St for a reported active burglary. The victim had captured multiple suspects on their trail camera that was on the scene. The camera captured what appeared to be multiple males and females who participated in this burglary. No additional details on the items stolen or their value has been released at this time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take a moment to point out how real drug addiction is and how hard it is to face. Please know that there are multiple resources available at no cost to assist anyone with an addiction issue. This is just a reminder that we (everyone) is in this together!" the department said in a statement issued Monday morning.
LEMOYNE, PA
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
FULTON COUNTY, PA

