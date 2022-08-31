Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Need a cool, quiet escape? Check out this mountain lake within an easy drive in central PA
Not far from Chambersburg, York and Hanover, you can find Long Pine Run Reservoir in Adams County is a refreshing escape from the summer heat in the heavily wooded rolling green hills of Michaux State Forest. According to the history of the Borough of Chambersburg Water Department, the 150-acre reservoir...
Tractor Supply opens in Mercersburg
Tractor Supply has come to Mercersburg. On Thursday, August 25, around 40 business and community leaders gathered at the new Tractor Supply to help the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce and store team members cut the ribbon and tour the brand new store. Wendy Sokol, the General Manager welcomed everyone...
Wbaltv.com
'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
abc27.com
Annual chili cook-off held in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 26th annual Hannover chili cook-off wrapped up Sunday afternoon. It was hosted by the exchange club of Hanover. This year’s event featured live music, magic shows, chili tasting, and much more. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
Fire severely damages Dollar General store
A fire caused $2.5 million worth of damage at a Dollar General in Hampstead. Now investigators are looking for witnesses.
Police in Carrol County Seek Witnesses to Dollar General Fire
CARROLL COUNTY, MD – Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing their investigation into a...
Franklin County Commissioners: Zach West is August’s top employee
Zach West is Franklin County’s top employee for the month of August. Franklin County Commissioners proudly presented the August 2022 Employee of the Month award to Zachary West during the board’s Aug. 31 public meeting. West has been employed with Franklin County since January 2021 and currently serves as a desktop support specialist with the county’s information technology services (ITS) department.
Just Down the Street: News from Hagerstown Magazine
We’ve teamed up with our friends “Just Down the Street” from Hagerstown Magazine to provide you with lifestyle and travel news from our neighbors. Sometimes, kids just need a little sense of normalcy in their lives. Camp Ezri is a local non-profit that offers a week of outdoor adventure, teamwork and problem-solving skills to at-risk kids that can start to change lives for the better.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
WGAL
Rain could be heavy at times; flood watch for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
A flood watch is in effect from Monday at 4 p.m. to Tuesday at noon for much of Pennsylvania (see map below). The flood watch will be in effect for all counties in the Susquehanna Valley except Adams, Lancaster and York.
Tires Slashed in Rural King Parking Lot
There have been a lot of reports recently of theft at Rural King. This time, there has been a report of criminal mischief that resulted in a set of passenger side tires being slashed. On 9/1/2022, Chambersburg Police took a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the parking lot...
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
lovemeow.com
Cat Transforms into Stunning Mini Lion After Removing Over 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
A cat transformed into a stunning mini lion after removing over two pounds of matted fur. Mattie, an orange cat, was brought into York County SPCA needing a lot of help. He was so severely matted that he had to be transported in a dog crate. The tabby was spotted...
CPD Needs Your Help: Burglary on Grant Street
On 9/1/2022 at approximately 2330 hours, Chambersburg Police responded to the 300 block of Grant St for a reported active burglary. The victim had captured multiple suspects on their trail camera that was on the scene. The camera captured what appeared to be multiple males and females who participated in this burglary. No additional details on the items stolen or their value has been released at this time.
Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA – The Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash...
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
WGAL
Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take a moment to point out how real drug addiction is and how hard it is to face. Please know that there are multiple resources available at no cost to assist anyone with an addiction issue. This is just a reminder that we (everyone) is in this together!" the department said in a statement issued Monday morning.
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
WGAL
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
abc27.com
Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
