Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Teases 'More to the Story' With Family Shakeup in New Season
Sister Wives is still preparing for the premiere of the show's 17th season, something that didn't seem in the cards a few years back. But the TLC hit is returning, and it is returning with Kody Brown's flock in distress. Meri Brown is doing her part to drum up some...
Popculture
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Showrunners Tease Jane Tennant's 'Geographically Undesirable' Romance for Season 2 (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 ended with a big cliffhanger for Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey. Just as her relationship with Capt. Joe Milius seemed to be taking off, he had to be transferred back to Washington, D.C., leading to an unknown future for the two. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture, NCIS: Hawai'i showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash teased where the "geographically undesirable" relationship can go.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Teases 'Taking Chess Pieces off Board' in Season 5
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has teased that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not means characters will be simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off.
Popculture
'Good Bones: Risky Business' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases 'No More Private Moments' in HGTV Spinoff (Exclusive)
After winning the hearts of audiences with Good Bones alongside her mom Karen E. Laine, HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is taking on her biggest, riskiest renovation challenge yet with her spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business premiering this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and discovery+. The miniseries will feature Hawk going at it on her own without the Two Chicks & a Hammer crew to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. Tackling the 7,000-square-foot property, which includes the main home and a carriage house, the renovation is Hawk's greatest project ever tackled in terms of size and budget.
Popculture
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Showrunners Give Hope to Bringing 'New Orleans' and 'Los Angeles' Stars to New Series (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 will kick off with another crossover with the mothership NCIS series, but the door is still open for Vanessa Lachey to work alongside LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell. In a recent exclusive interview with PopCulture, NCIS: Hawai'i showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said they would be "happy" to welcome NCIS: Los Angeles cast members to the show. They are also "always open" to including characters from NCIS: New Orleans, even though they chose not to bring any to Hawaii when New Orleans was canceled.
‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
Popculture
Jennifer Hudson Will Reunite With Her 'American Idol' Past With First Talk Show Guest
Jennifer Hudson is making her talk show debut, and her first guest will be an old American Idol acquaintance. The premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature a conversation between Hudson and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell, their first since Hudson competed in season 3 of the singing reality series.
Popculture
Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Celebrate Marriage With Hawaiian Wedding Ceremony
Christina (Haack) Hall and her husband Joshua Hall are celebrating their love with a romantic Hawaiian wedding ceremony that comes just five months after the two tied the knot privately. The HGTV star shared a stunning photo from the ceremony on Instagram Sunday, showing off her long white gown with intricate floral detailing as she embraces her husband on the rocky Hawaiian beach while the sun sets in the background.
Popculture
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Fights Tears During Standing Ovation for 'The Whale' at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser was moved by the overwhelming show of support he received at the Venice Film Festival, where his new film The Whale had its world premiere on Sunday. The movie, directed by Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, is touted as Fraser's comeback. Early reviews for the film and the standing ovation it earned suggest his performance lived up to the hype.
Popculture
'Backstreet Boys': AJ McLean Displays Cut Figure Amid Sobriety Transformation
AJ McLean is celebrating a milestone in his sobriety journey. The Backstreet Boys member posted two body transformation pictures taken a year apart on Instagram, showing his progress in sobriety. In the photos, "dad bod" McLean poses with two peace signs alongside more muscled images of him getting pumped in the gym.
Popculture
People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Auditioned for 'American Idol' Under a Fake Name, But Here's the Truth
A viral video circulating on social media seems to show Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene auditioning for American Idol in Season 1, but it's not actually her. The woman in the video does resemble the congresswoman quite a bit, but reporters from TMZ have now confirmed that it was not her. Viewers who believed this was Greene using a stage name are now sadly disappointed.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Popculture
The Weeknd Suddenly Ends Concert After 4 Songs
The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Inglewood on Saturday night after just three songs. On Aug. 3, the second of his two-night run at Sofi Stadium, just after 9:30 p.m. local time, he abruptly walked off stage in the middle of performing "Can't Feel My Face," just a few songs into his planned 29-track set, reported the Los Angeles Times.
Popculture
JustaMinx Falls on Her Face After 'Name Your Price' Bit Goes Wrong
G4 is not a safe place to work if you're JustaMinx, who always commits her all to physical comedy bits during the weekly episode of Name Your Price. She jumps, falls and crashes through all kinds of sets and props regularly, but her latest stunt on the Twitch/YouTube game show didn't go quite right. While Minx was goofing around to present an item on the Thursday episode of the series, she accidentally fell on her face.
Popculture
Jennifer Garner's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos Are Too Good
If you've been on TikTok over the last month, you've probably stumbled across at least one "Teenage Dirtbag" video. For those who haven't seen any of these TikToks (or Instagram Reels), it involves a person sharing photos from their teenage years. The first ones were more focused on the contrast between clean-cut adults and their trashy/punk/grungy teen years, with photos often showing people involved in "bad" behavior or just dressed in tacky or inappropriate clothes. However, it's softened as it's been shared around. These later ones have spread to celebrities, and that's where Jennifer Garner comes in.
