Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
Louisiana to offer updated COVID-19 booster in coming days
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available to the public in the coming days. The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed the use of the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also granted emergency use authorization for the updated shots.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: FEMA's case for costlier flood insurance doesn't hold water
For months, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has slow-walked details about dramatic increases in flood insurance premiums, but now we know the whole truth — and it’s ugly. For an average Louisiana homeowner, rates will climb by 122% over several years, according to data obtained through a public...
an17.com
Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy
Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
NOLA.com
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDSU
Louisiana schools not required to implement President Biden's LGBTQ protections
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana schools will not be required to follow President Joe Biden's Title IX expanded guidance that would provide protections for the LGBTQ community in schools. This comes after Superintendent Cade Brumley issued a letter on Tuesday to schools statewide after he said he received questions...
Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds
Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds. Shreveport, Louisiana. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 1, 2022, before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to making false statements to a federal agency.
NOLA.com
Louisiana has a teacher shortage. So why are 6,500 new educators waiting on paperwork?
Amid Louisiana’s historic teacher shortage the state has a backlog of about 6,500 aspiring teachers and other educators awaiting paperwork so they can enter the classroom or take on new roles, officials said Friday. "The backlog is not great," said Jenna Chiasson, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning at...
KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
FEMA awards nearly $1M in grant funding to Port of South Louisiana
RESERVE — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in Port Security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the Port of South Louisiana’s cyber security framework, as well as support enhancements to its Geographic Information System (GIS) that will provide up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
cenlanow.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Entergy bill assistance program closes at capacity, food assistance is available
Funds provided by St. Landry-Evangeline United Way for Entergy customers in need of assistance has reached its capacity. Food assistance is now available to low-income citizens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
The history behind Louisiana’s former ‘No Man’s Land’ and the people who lived there
Ric Trout, of Lafayette, was interested in writing a historical screenplay when he asked Curious Louisiana: “What was known as the Free State (aka: No Man’s Land) in early Louisiana history? Was an unknown ethnic group found living there?”. The answer could be enough to inspire a screenplay....
Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers
Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana reported that Keshawn Kelly, age 19, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged on August 26, 2022, in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury with influencing federal officials by threat in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 115(a)(1)(B), and assaulting federal officers in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison
Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016. The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and rehabilitation classes than the old prison, […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 21 Providing Additional Stimulus Payments?
Stimulus is being distributed in the form of relief checks, tax rebates, and tax refunds. All 50 states went into 2022 with budget surpluses. Of those, 21 states (so far) are sharing some of that surplus with residents. In January of this year, all 50 states had a budget surplus....
Comments / 0