NOLA.com
The history behind Louisiana’s former ‘No Man’s Land’ and the people who lived there
Ric Trout, of Lafayette, was interested in writing a historical screenplay when he asked Curious Louisiana: “What was known as the Free State (aka: No Man’s Land) in early Louisiana history? Was an unknown ethnic group found living there?”. The answer could be enough to inspire a screenplay....
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
an17.com
Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy
Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
cenlanow.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero's has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years
WDSU
Louisiana schools not required to implement President Biden's LGBTQ protections
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana schools will not be required to follow President Joe Biden's Title IX expanded guidance that would provide protections for the LGBTQ community in schools. This comes after Superintendent Cade Brumley issued a letter on Tuesday to schools statewide after he said he received questions...
Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison
Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016. The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and rehabilitation classes than the old prison, […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
brproud.com
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
KPLC TV
TROPICS UPDATE: Newly Formed Tropical Storm Earl Not A Threat to SW Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10:00 PM Saturday, The National Hurricane Center is continuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Earl. The tropical storm was located 90 miles northeast of Saint Thomas as of Saturday night, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Currently, upper-level winds are helping keep the system less organized and limiting intensification.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Natchez Democrat
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
NOLA.com
Louisiana has a teacher shortage. So why are 6,500 new educators waiting on paperwork?
Amid Louisiana’s historic teacher shortage the state has a backlog of about 6,500 aspiring teachers and other educators awaiting paperwork so they can enter the classroom or take on new roles, officials said Friday. "The backlog is not great," said Jenna Chiasson, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning at...
Comments / 2