Louisiana State

an17.com

Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy

Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
HAMMOND, LA
State
Louisiana State
Pineville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Pineville, LA
cenlanow.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
#Engagements#National Guard Bureau#Louisiana National Guard#Ocs#The Belize Defence Force#Bdf#Lang
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison

Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016.  The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and rehabilitation classes than the old prison, […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.

Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

TROPICS UPDATE: Newly Formed Tropical Storm Earl Not A Threat to SW Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10:00 PM Saturday, The National Hurricane Center is continuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Earl. The tropical storm was located 90 miles northeast of Saint Thomas as of Saturday night, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Currently, upper-level winds are helping keep the system less organized and limiting intensification.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds

One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
LOUISIANA STATE

