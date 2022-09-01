Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
India Overtakes UK To Become World's Fifth Largest Economy As Europe Reels Under Russia's Gas Supply Crunch
India toppled the U.K. from its position in the past three months of 2021 to become the World’s fifth-largest economy, as London struggled with a severe cost-of-living shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: India overtook the U.K. and extended its lead in the first quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing...
Benzinga
PKKFF: Tenet Shows Growth of 6% in Q2 Despite China Shutdown for Two Months
Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.
China To Comply With US Exchange Standards To Avoid Delisting, But Analyst Warns Of 'Some Bumps In The Road'
The Chinese securities regulator said the country would implement the audit agreement reached between the Biden Administration and Xi Jinping's government last week. What Happened: Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a forum that China will strengthen communication with foreign investors, Reuters reported. "We...
Tesla Giga Canada Rumors, Ford's Sizzling EV Sales, Lucid, Nikola Tap Equity Market, Canoo Loses Top Manufacturing Executive: Week's Biggest EV Stories
EV stocks were not spared by the across-the-market sell-off in the week ended Sept. 2. Tesla's China sales rebounded in China and its Giga Berlin production has been brisk. Electric vehicle stocks fell across the board in the week ended September 2 amid macroeconomic concerns that rocked the market. The August jobs report, the U.S. government’s move to restrict chip exports to China, and the shutting down of the Nord Stream 1 offshore pipeline that supplies oil from Russia to Europe all served to intensify risk aversion in the market.
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Nord Stream 1 Shutdown Indefinitely: 'Putin Seeks To Hit Europe Where It Hurts The Most'
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent another shockwave through Europe after a state-owned gas supplier said its key gas pipeline to the region wouldn’t reopen as planned. What Happened: Russia’s Gazprom OGZPY announced an indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, which was earlier expected to reopen on September 2 if no anomalies were found.
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
Here Are 2 High Yielding Dividend Stocks In The Financial Sector Conducting Share Buybacks
With the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield sitting at 3.402% as of Friday, investors may want to hunt for stocks offering high dividend yields or elevated dividend payments per share. Although the dividend yield is important, it will fluctuate with the volatility of the market. On the other hand, the dividend...
Oh Canada? Tesla Hiring Recruiters In Quebec: Is Gigafactory Canada Announcement Getting Closer?
Tesla Inc TSLA could have its eyes set on Canada as the location for its next Gigafactory. New reports of hiring for recruiters in the country could hint that an announcement could be made soon. What Happened: Speaking at a shareholder event in August, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared hints...
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
Amazon's iRobot Deal Is Now Facing Tough Antitrust Review By Federal Trade Commission
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), led by Chair Lina Khan, has started scrutinizing Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corporation IRBT. In August, Amazon announced its all-cash deal of $61 per share to acquire iRobot. According to industry data, iRobot's Roomba dominates the...
Here's Why Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra Luna Are Good For The Market
Buterin says unsustainable business models tend to succeed during booms because everything is going up. Earlier, Buterin said he expects crypto only to be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next few decades. Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain co-founder, recently said that the decline in...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Nvidia For 2nd Day Amid Stock Plunge: Analysts React
Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares lost about 10% over the final two sessions of the trading week following the U.S. move to restrict chip sales to China. Ark Stands By Nvidia: Undeterred by the weakness, Cathie Wood continued to bulk up on the stock on Thursday and Friday. The fund manager’s Ark Invest bought 21,026 shares of Nvidia, valued at over $2.9 million, on Friday, a daily trade disclosure showed.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6
Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
SenseTime's Profits Sucked Up Into R&D Vortex
SenseTime spent up to 2 billion yuan on R&D in the first half of this year, equal to 144% of its total revenue. Falling revenue from its two core businesses and delayed customer payments led the company to boost its impairment provisions by more than 50%. By Ken Lo. SenseTime...
What Do You Do With Five Hundred Tons Of Surplus Weed? Cannabis Producers Have An Oversupply Problem
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis, weed companies were viewed as pioneers in “the green frontier.” Their stocks and their fortunes soared. They suddenly became rock stars. Not Enough Weed To Go Around. With legalization, long lines to buy legal...
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
