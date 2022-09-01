ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students

BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
Bena Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal Arson Fire

A 34-year-old Bena woman has been arrested in connection with an arson fire where human remains were discovered. The fire happened around 7 PM on Tuesday at a camping trailer in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive SE near Cass Lake. The camper trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside it.
Minnesota crash leaves one dead

NEAR MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County, MN that happened on Tuesday night. A Chevy Cobalt, driven by Gina Hollingsworth, was traveling west on Highway 210 as a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Robert Lohman, was traveling east. Deputies...
2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. -- A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old passenger, Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Both died at the scene of the crash Sunday in some woods northwest of Emily. Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan.The Federal Aviation Administration says the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances' while attempting to land. 
