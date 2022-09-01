ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests

Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Franklin, TX
City
Woodway, TX
Waco, TX
Government
Waco, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the […]
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Green Light#Overpass#Road Work#Urban Construction#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Drive#Mpo#Txdot#Lja Engineering
KCEN

Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather

BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August

TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

CenTex Beef Symposium set Sept. 23 in Bosque County

The 14th annual CenTex Beef Cattle Program will be held Sept. 23 at W4 Ranch, 1809 Farm-to-Market Road 927 near Morgan. The annual nine-county educational program rotates each year to a site within one of the host counties. The Beef and Forage Committees within these counties are dedicated to identifying issues and needs that will economically benefit cattle and forage production in Central Texas.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Man arrested, charged in manslaughter in fatal crash

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The videos above and below are segments on other crimes in Central Texas. Rafe William Kalama, 19, was arrested and charged on Sept. 2 with Manslaughter for a fatal crash in July. James May, 46, was killed on July 30 after Kalama crashed into his...
fox44news.com

Man accused of slashing tire of Sheriff’s Office vehicle

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is accused of slashing the tire of a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, among other charges. Deputies were at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, located at 901 Washington Avenue, at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. They were notified by a county employee that there was an African-American man wearing a green pullover who wanted to speak with officers.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy