Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
Driver ejected from truck in Falls County expected to be okay
An ejected driver is expected to be okay after surviving a rollover crash in Falls County, officials said.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Foster Pavilion construction on track as city weighs firms for nearby hotel
Baylor University’s new basketball arena is on track for an early opening in January 2024, while Waco officials are still deciding which luxury hotel to build right next door. At first glance, the site of a former parking garage behind Clifton Robinson Tower is still mostly mud, heavy equipment...
fox44news.com
Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests
Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Escalando; Building permit roundup; Bed Bath & Beyond closures; Pinkin's Unique Boutique
Eric Terrazas, who oversees economic development at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the new Escalando program is going over well. It was launched to give Spanish-speaking business owners tips in their own language. Escalando, by the way, is Spanish for climbing. The chamber holds classes in the new...
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather
BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August
TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
KWTX
Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
People believed to be driving truck involved in fatal hit-and-run questioned by Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the man who died after he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning. Police also said Thursday they found the truck. They were questioning the people believed to be involved. Police said John Lynn Haynes, 67, was struck at South 1st St....
Killeen Program awards $965,812 in federal funds to open more businesses downtown
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will soon have several more businesses downtown, including a comedy club and a creative space for artists. Business owners told 6 News Friday this is a big step in revitalizing the area. Killeen is using $965,812 in funds from the American Rescue...
KWTX
Two Central Texas counties have lifted their burn ban after substantial rainfall over the week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bosque County are the first two in the area to lift their burn bans that went into effect back in June, this year. Bosque County lifted their ban on Monday while Bell County lifted their ban on Wednesday. Now that outdoor burning is...
WacoTrib.com
CenTex Beef Symposium set Sept. 23 in Bosque County
The 14th annual CenTex Beef Cattle Program will be held Sept. 23 at W4 Ranch, 1809 Farm-to-Market Road 927 near Morgan. The annual nine-county educational program rotates each year to a site within one of the host counties. The Beef and Forage Committees within these counties are dedicated to identifying issues and needs that will economically benefit cattle and forage production in Central Texas.
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
Man arrested, charged in manslaughter in fatal crash
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The videos above and below are segments on other crimes in Central Texas. Rafe William Kalama, 19, was arrested and charged on Sept. 2 with Manslaughter for a fatal crash in July. James May, 46, was killed on July 30 after Kalama crashed into his...
fox44news.com
Man accused of slashing tire of Sheriff’s Office vehicle
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is accused of slashing the tire of a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, among other charges. Deputies were at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, located at 901 Washington Avenue, at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. They were notified by a county employee that there was an African-American man wearing a green pullover who wanted to speak with officers.
Comments / 0