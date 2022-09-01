Read full article on original website
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
The Nebraska City News Press
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection
Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
News Channel Nebraska
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
doniphanherald.com
The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha
On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
iheart.com
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
klkntv.com
Nebraska groups hold QPR — Question, Persuade and Refer — training to prevent suicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several organizations in southeast Nebraska are joining together to train people on how to save a life. Sept. 4 to 10 is National Suicide Prevention Week, which is why 20 sessions of QPR Gatekeeper Training are being held across Nebraska. The first session was held...
kmaland.com
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
fox42kptm.com
Shooting in south Omaha sends teenager to the hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A shooting in south Omaha sends a teenage girl to the hospitals with injuries that are considered life-threatening. Now, investigators are looking into this. It happened around 2:00 P.M. near 29th and S Streets. Omaha police say the girl was shot in the arm. According to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln event aims to free a man spending life in prison after someone else confessed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Everyone was invited to a letter writing drive in Lincoln on Monday. It was aimed at freeing a man who’s been locked up for more than 20 years, even though someone else confessed to the deadly shooting that landed him in the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
klkntv.com
Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans
LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
WOWT
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
NebraskaTV
FFA facing critical shortage, still teaching young Nebraskans
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Agriculture continues to be a top industry here in the state, and Future farmers of America (FFA) wanted to continue to help the youngest Nebraskans find their way not just in the field or show ring. But, there’s one problem programs across the state are facing.
WOWT
Omaha ready for September Fest, workers reflect on festival’s connection to Labor Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year since 1977 Omaha marks the official end of the summer season with September Fest. They’ve been setting up the carnival on the north end of the CHI parking lot for the celebration. Festivities start Friday night at 5 p.m. There will be entertainment,...
La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm
(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
