skooknews.com
Ashland Residents Keep ABA Spirit Alive
A group of residents refuse to let the spirit of the Ashland Boys Association Parade fade into a memory. For over 100 years, Ashland was the place to be on Labor Day weekend for the annual ABA Parade that was held each year that Saturday. The parade was a tribute...
skooknews.com
Mahanoy Area Holds Military Appreciation Night to Recognize Hometown Heroes
On Friday night, Mahanoy Area held a special Military Appreciation Night and recognized the local hometown heroes. With the help of Sgt. Craig Strohl from the Army National Guard, the event was organized to recognize the district's active duty military personnel and veterans during the school's football game against Pen Argyl.
skooknews.com
Employees of 2 Nursing Homes in Schuylkill County Strike
Employees from 2 Schuylkill County nursing homes went on strike on Friday morning. For the past several weeks, we have been learning about healthcare workers in dozens of Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been unhappy with their pay wage, benefits packages, and patient care. At 6:00am, Friday, 39 employees from...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 4th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 73, of Ashland, passed away Friday evening at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. She was born on November 24, 1948 in Ashland and was the daughter of the late Isabelle (Eagan) and John Coddington Sr. She was a lifelong member of St....
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Valley Inducts New Members into Sports Hall of Fame
On Friday evening, prior to the start of the Blue Devils' first home game, Shenandoah Valley inducted new members into their sports hall of fame. This year, the members were inducted for the Class of 2020 as well as the Class of 2022. The 2020 inductees included:. Frank Carduff. Josh...
skooknews.com
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Schuylkill County
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Schuylkill County. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry and Schuylkill. * WHEN...From this...
skooknews.com
Route 61/The Grade in Schuylkill County has Reopened After Crash Overnight
Route 61 has reopened over being closed for several hours overnight due to a crash near Saint Clair. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, A crash around 2:15am, Saturday morning, at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road closed the highway, between Saint Clair and Frackville. Traffic...
skooknews.com
Power Outage Reported in Frackville
A power outage has left a section of Frackville in the dark early Sunday evening. Around 7:00pm, residents in parts of Frackville reported losing power and a short time later, fire personnel were called to the area of Oak Street and Lehigh Avenue. The fire call was initially reported to...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Rallies to Support Penn State Starting Linebacker Elsdon
On Thursday evening, the community came together to celebrate Schuylkill County native Tyler Elsdon starting his first game as a Penn State linebacker. Whether or not, you love or hate Penn State, when a local earns a spot on the team, all of Schuylkill County will support them. Early last...
skooknews.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Minersville Tops Marian Catholic
Photos from Friday night's football game between Minersville and Marian Catholic. In a hard fought game, Minersville would down Marian Catholic 20-12. This marks Minersville Area's 599th win. They move on to face Shenandoah Valley in Week 3 where they will go for the school's 600th win. Marian Catholic falls...
skooknews.com
One Flown After Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Shenandoah
A woman was flown after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Shenandoah. The incident reportedly happened just before 9:00pm, Saturday on Main Street between Cherry and Oak Streets. The victim was flown to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Borough Police and State Police are investigating the incident.
skooknews.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shenandoah Valley Falls to Upper Dauphin
Shenandoah Valley continued to struggle get their footing as they begin their 2022 High School Football Season. The Trojans struck and struck fast during the first quarter of their matchup against the Blue Devils at Veterans Stadium in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Valley's first drives all went three and Upper Dauphin would...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek New Philadelphia Man Who Failed to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear for court. According to detectives, William V. Goralewski, 56, failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on January 25, 2022 for jury selection on two cases.
