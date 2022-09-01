ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansford, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Ashland Residents Keep ABA Spirit Alive

A group of residents refuse to let the spirit of the Ashland Boys Association Parade fade into a memory. For over 100 years, Ashland was the place to be on Labor Day weekend for the annual ABA Parade that was held each year that Saturday. The parade was a tribute...
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy Area Holds Military Appreciation Night to Recognize Hometown Heroes

On Friday night, Mahanoy Area held a special Military Appreciation Night and recognized the local hometown heroes. With the help of Sgt. Craig Strohl from the Army National Guard, the event was organized to recognize the district's active duty military personnel and veterans during the school's football game against Pen Argyl.
PEN ARGYL, PA
skooknews.com

Employees of 2 Nursing Homes in Schuylkill County Strike

Employees from 2 Schuylkill County nursing homes went on strike on Friday morning. For the past several weeks, we have been learning about healthcare workers in dozens of Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been unhappy with their pay wage, benefits packages, and patient care. At 6:00am, Friday, 39 employees from...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 4th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 73, of Ashland, passed away Friday evening at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. She was born on November 24, 1948 in Ashland and was the daughter of the late Isabelle (Eagan) and John Coddington Sr. She was a lifelong member of St....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Tamaqua, PA
City
Lansford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Valley Inducts New Members into Sports Hall of Fame

On Friday evening, prior to the start of the Blue Devils' first home game, Shenandoah Valley inducted new members into their sports hall of fame. This year, the members were inducted for the Class of 2020 as well as the Class of 2022. The 2020 inductees included:. Frank Carduff. Josh...
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Schuylkill County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Schuylkill County. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry and Schuylkill. * WHEN...From this...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Power Outage Reported in Frackville

A power outage has left a section of Frackville in the dark early Sunday evening. Around 7:00pm, residents in parts of Frackville reported losing power and a short time later, fire personnel were called to the area of Oak Street and Lehigh Avenue. The fire call was initially reported to...
FRACKVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Picnic#Local Life#Dj#Walking Tour#Localevent#Coal Mine Museum
skooknews.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Minersville Tops Marian Catholic

Photos from Friday night's football game between Minersville and Marian Catholic. In a hard fought game, Minersville would down Marian Catholic 20-12. This marks Minersville Area's 599th win. They move on to face Shenandoah Valley in Week 3 where they will go for the school's 600th win. Marian Catholic falls...
MINERSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

One Flown After Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Shenandoah

A woman was flown after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Shenandoah. The incident reportedly happened just before 9:00pm, Saturday on Main Street between Cherry and Oak Streets. The victim was flown to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Borough Police and State Police are investigating the incident.
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shenandoah Valley Falls to Upper Dauphin

Shenandoah Valley continued to struggle get their footing as they begin their 2022 High School Football Season. The Trojans struck and struck fast during the first quarter of their matchup against the Blue Devils at Veterans Stadium in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Valley's first drives all went three and Upper Dauphin would...
SHENANDOAH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy