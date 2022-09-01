Read full article on original website
247Sports
Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'
Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
bestofarkansassports.com
Domineck Silencing ESPN Announcer Tops Big Performances by Arkansas Football Transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — If Saturday’s win was any indication, Sam Pittman hit a home run with his third crop of transfers since becoming the Arkansas football coach. Seemingly every player the No. 19 Razorbacks added out of the portal this offseason delivered at one point or another in a 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game
Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
Somehow It Won't Be Surprising if SEC Was Behind It All
Playoff expansion probably had Greg Sankey making moves behind the scenes.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas delivers perfect chili troll of Cincinnati
Arkansas’ social media team is known for delivering hilarious content on Saturdays, and the Razorbacks pulled off one more example on Saturday following the win over Cincinnati. Arkansas used a popular scene from “The Office” and character Kevin Malone spilling an entire pot of chili to troll the Bearcats...
Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral
Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
John Daly admits he is drunk during TV appearance on SEC Network
John Daly was in typical form during a TV appearance on Saturday. Daly served as the guest picker for SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show at Fayetteville, Ark. ahead of the Arkansas-Cincinnati game. During his appearance, the 56-year-old was asked to talk about some headlines and admitted...
Prep Sports Notebook: Local runners are top finishers in Ryle Invitational cross country meet
Ryle junior Tiger Bartlett and Campbell County sophomore Olivia Holbrook were first-place finishers in the boys and girls 5,000-meter races at the Ryle Invitational cross country meet on Saturday. Holbrook, who placed seventh in last year’s Class 3A girls state meet, crossed the line in 19 minutes, 11 records on...
Razorback games bring in thousands
Fayetteville will have 72 thousand more people for the first Razorback game. Around 65% of them will be visiting from out of state.
linknky.com
Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022
Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
WLWT 5
Rounds of Downpours All Weekend
CINCINNATI — Wet weather off and all through the long weekend. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning the biggest threats.
WLWT 5
'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
WKRC
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Wave 3
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
BENNINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Communities in Southern Indiana are starting to repair the damage left behind by floods. Jefferson and Switzerland counties in Indiana got the brunt of the storm. “We’re finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it’s here,” Jerry Seal said. “Our stuff that was...
Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month
A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
