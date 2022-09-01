ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

247Sports

Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'

Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game

Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas delivers perfect chili troll of Cincinnati

Arkansas’ social media team is known for delivering hilarious content on Saturdays, and the Razorbacks pulled off one more example on Saturday following the win over Cincinnati. Arkansas used a popular scene from “The Office” and character Kevin Malone spilling an entire pot of chili to troll the Bearcats...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral

Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
linknky.com

Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022

Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November

CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHAS11

Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
FLORENCE, IN
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
