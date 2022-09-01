DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.

DURHAM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO