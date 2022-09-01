Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Durham YouTuber raising money to replace stolen trailer and help community
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.
cbs17
Photos appear to show mold, water damage inside Fort Bragg barracks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – New photos show what appears to be mold and water damage inside of barracks at Fort Bragg. Military advocates say the photos were taken inside buildings that tenants are being relocated into after mold was found in the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks. Pictures obtained by CBS...
cbs17
Candle causes house fire that displaces 3 children, 1 adult in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family was displaced after an accidental house fire caused by a candle in Durham Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Richwood Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. When crews arrived,...
cbs17
1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
cbs17
2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
cbs17
Intoxicated man drove on Raleigh train tracks, then escaped car explosion: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police responded to a call of a burning car late Sunday night in the 900 block of N. West Street, sometime after 11 p.m. When a CBS 17 crew spoke to officers early Monday morning they said a male driver was intoxicated and pulled his car onto the train tracks.
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
cbs17
3 displaced after Fayetteville fire, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of East Shephard Street. The...
cbs17
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against. “Why did you fail to maintain integrity by lying to...
cbs17
Raleigh firefighter association to distribute yard signs seeking support for better pay, staffing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) As election day gets closer, they will be just about everywhere — yard signs urging people to vote for a candidate. Chances are you will see another type of yard sign urging people to support Raleigh firefighters. “It has been our priority this election season to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Driver under influence of unknown substance kills 1, injures 2 in Fayetteville crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-car collision in Fayetteville killed a 65-year-old woman and injured at least two men Sunday evening in Fayetteville, police said. It was just past 8 p.m. when a 30-year-old driver of a Chevy Cruz was speeding and struck the back of a Jeep before crossing a median and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle, according to Fayetteville police.
cbs17
Inflation, worker shortage cast shadow over Labor Day in NC
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Labor Day is the time we honor workers, but this year the pandemic continues to cast its shadow over the American worker. At Raleigh’s Lake Johnson Park, folks took some time to relax and enjoy the day- but the effects of the economy are not far from their thoughts.
cbs17
1 dead in wrong-way crash along Six Forks Rd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed one person has died in a crash on Six Forks Road Monday afternoon. Police said a total of three cars were involved in the crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Police said the crash happened when a car traveling south went into the northbound lanes.
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
cbs17
Dad shoots up home with wife, son inside, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville father shot up his house Saturday afternoon while his wife and son were nearby, police said. The incident was reported just after 1:10 p.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Woodmark Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. There...
cbs17
Man gets 17-plus years in prison for carjacking, kidnapping SC pastor
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Friday in federal court for kidnapping a Florence pastor in December. Joseph Allen Wright pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Florence to carjacking and kidnapping Pastor Charles Pittman of the Immanuel Baptist Church on Dec. 21 and driving him to Lumberton, North Carolina.
cbs17
Goldsboro driver shot in the head, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was shot in the head in Goldsboro early Sunday morning, police say. On Sunday at approximately 2:52 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several shots fired near North Center Street. Officers found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center and Raynor Streets.
cbs17
Woman shoots another after car chase in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by another woman following a car chase in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported as an altercation between two women — one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police. Officers later said the two women knew each other.
Comments / 0