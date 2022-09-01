Read full article on original website
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina
Hot Air Balloon festival raises money for Upstate non-profit
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rain stopped hot air balloons from taking to the sky as part of Hot Air Affair Rising Above Cancer on Sunday, but the weather hasn’t completely dampened the weekend-long fundraiser for an Upstate non-profit. “It’s amazing freedom, it’s peaceful,” explains Balloonmeister Roger Clark...
The Post and Courier
Greenville's provocative pink church could become pricy apartments
WEST GREENVILLE — As the deadline neared for community ideas about what to do with a former Baptist Church that was suddenly painted pink, the prominent and controversial Greenville developer who owns the property said he hasn't received any workable solutions. The property on Woodside Avenue, just west of...
WLOS.com
'We're not changing who we are': Canton's Labor Day Festival extra special this year
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton held its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 4. “This year it just means a little more,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “A year ago, the place I’m standing was still covered in destruction.”
The Post and Courier
Lofts in former Spartanburg mill to be completed in early 2023
SPARTANBURG — Converse Mill Lofts is on pace to be completed in early 2023, transforming a former textile mill into 173 loft apartments on S.C. Highway 29 east of Spartanburg. The main mill building was built in 1903 with additional buildings added to the site in the 1940s. Site...
The Post and Courier
Homey waiting area for foster children opens in Spartanburg social services office
SPARTANBURG — Foster children in Spartanburg awaiting placements have a more nurturing space to use. Lily Pad-A Soft Place to Land, Inc. opened its third Lily Pad space in the Spartanburg County office of the Department of Social Services. The Greenville County-based nonprofit helps create safe places within social services offices. The first two Lily Pad locations area in Greenville, one in Greenville County’s Department of Social Services and another in the South Carolina Department of Social Services Adoption Services Region I office.
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
FOX Carolina
SC animal shelters offer special promotions to solve overcapacity issue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across South Carolina are offering special promotions to solve the over-capacity issue as the state declares a state of emergency. According to No Kill South Carolina 2021 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP, the two largest shelters in the state, Greenville County...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)
Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
counton2.com
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday. The event will take place at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home at 1817 Jonesville Hwy Union, Spartanburg, SC, 29379 on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. SRHS is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Greek Festival returns to full schedule after two limited years
SPARTANBURG — The annual Spartanburg Greek Festival will return this month at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church with a full schedule of events. This year marks the festival's 29th anniversary. In 2020 and 2021, the festival offered drive-through and delivery service only during the pandemic. This year the festival will be held Sept. 16-18 and include live music, dancing, food vendors and a variety of Greek dishes prepared by church members.
The Post and Courier
Warehouse at Midtown, Greenville's newest food hall, is now open
GREENVILLE — "Eat. Drink. Be Local." You wouldn't necessarily not be local if you traveled from Greenville to Simpsonville to visit Warehouse at Vaughn's, but owners Thomas and Angela Wirthlin are making it easier to be more local in Greenville. The new Warehouse at Midtown has brought a similar...
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Starbucks Employees Allegedly Kidnap Boss to Demand Raise
A group of disgruntled Starbucks employees seeking a raise and benefits are now being accused of kidnapping. The incident, which took place Aug. 1, marked the first day manager Melissa Morris took over the Starbucks location in Anderson, S.C. Morris was entering a volatile situation after many Starbucks employees across...
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
WMBF
WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
FOX Carolina
Ticketmaster announces cancellation of concert at Bon Secours
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “West Fest” at Bon Secours. The show was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 9 with major names like Ice Cube and Cypress Hill. It appears that Bon Secours has completely scrubbed the show from its calendar. According...
