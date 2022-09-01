ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

San Benito PD: Teen faces felony charges after drug seize

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 4 days ago

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito teen is facing felony charges after police suspected drugs were being kept and distributed at his residence.

On Tuesday, investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence located on the 100 block of Bonham St in San Benito, detaining 19-year-old Joshue Randy Sanchez upon arrival.

Investigators searched Sanchez’s bedroom and seized 1.2 pounds of marijuana, 35 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of a THC oil cartridge, a handgun with various ammunition and a shoebox containing $24,000.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

DONNA, TX
