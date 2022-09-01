San Benito PD: Teen faces felony charges after drug seize
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito teen is facing felony charges after police suspected drugs were being kept and distributed at his residence.
On Tuesday, investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence located on the 100 block of Bonham St in San Benito, detaining 19-year-old Joshue Randy Sanchez upon arrival.McAllen PD seek man wanted for continuous violence
Investigators searched Sanchez’s bedroom and seized 1.2 pounds of marijuana, 35 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of a THC oil cartridge, a handgun with various ammunition and a shoebox containing $24,000.
Sanchez was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0