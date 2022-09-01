Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
fox5ny.com
Mom grazed by gunfire crossing Williamsburg Bridge to Manhattan, stay bullet misses girl, 4, in back seat
Two young parents and their 4-year-old girl dodged death when a stray bullet pierced their vehicle as they got on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, grazing the mom’s neck, cops said Sunday. The family were heading to Manhattan, with the 24-year-old dad driving, when they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The 21-year-old mom then felt a sting. The bullet, which ...
fox5ny.com
Man shot in the shin near NYCHA day care center in the Bronx
A man was shot near NYCHA’s Mitchel Day Care Center in the Bronx on Monday, according to police. The man was hit in the left shin around 1:51 p.m., officials said.
fox5ny.com
Arsenic discovered in tap water of Lower East Side NYCHA complex
NEW YORK - Residents of a public housing complex on Manhattan's Lower East Side are being given cases of bottled water after dangerous levels of arsenic were found in the building's tap water. People living at the Jacob Riis Houses have been told not to drink or cook with water...
fox5ny.com
NYCHA arsenic investigation
"More precise testing" is now coming back negative for arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses, City Hall said. However, more testing is being done.
fox5ny.com
West Indian American Day Parade 2022
NEW YORK - The West Indian American Day Parade took place in Brooklyn on Monday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Brooklyn is where scores of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants have put down roots and turned the Labor Day celebration into a must-do event, with onlookers and participants carrying flags from a slew of countries.
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
fox5ny.com
NYC storm update
A Flood Watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The MTA said it deployed crews to prepare for and respond to weather-related problems in the transit system.
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
amny.com
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
fox5ny.com
Police arrest man in Manhattan fatal shooting
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near Union Square in Manhattan earlier this week. According to authorities, early Thursday morning, the victim was found shot in the head near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Man Stabbed in Back on NYC Subway Over $30
NEW YORK, NY – A straphanger riding the southbound 5 train in Brooklyn was robbed...
fox5ny.com
1 dead after LIRR train hits car
NEW YORK - An LIRR train hit a car on the tracks west of Huntington Station on Saturday, killing the driver. The MTA says it happened about 6:40 a.m. and the train was headed west to Penn Station in Manhattan. There were no reports of injuries on the train. Get...
brickunderground.com
5 houses for rent in Brooklyn and Queens if you want more space but can't afford to buy
If your dream is to live in a house, there are lots of arguments you could make for renting a house in New York City instead of following a more traditional plan of saving up and buying in the suburbs. It's a shortcut to getting the benefits of more space and privacy—while living close to what NYC has to offer.
