Gov. Newsom signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
How the landscape of teaching has changed | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The country is facing a catastrophic teacher shortage. Nationally, there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers now than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The California School Boards Association told ABC10 that the state needs roughly...
California lawmakers reject bill to curb farms’ water pumping
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California lawmakers punted on a proposal to rein in agricultural groundwater pumping as drought continues to grip California and more than a thousand domestic wells have run dry. A bill by Assemblymember Steve Bennett, a Democrat from Santa Barbara,...
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
How Flex Alerts really do make a difference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
California lawmakers reject new firearms tax for 2nd year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers for the second year rejected a new tax on gun sales Wednesday, despite their passage of numerous other gun control measures this year. The money would go toward gun violence prevention, but the bill was seven votes short of the supermajority it needed in...
Misfire: Behind the California concealed carry bill’s big fail
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The California Legislature rarely passes up an opportunity to place new restrictions on firearms, or stick a finger in the eye of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority. But in one of the final acts of the 2022...
California lawmakers pass bill creating statewide heatwave ranking system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a somewhat ironic twist of fate, on the final day of the session and on the first day of a major heatwave, the California legislature passed AB 2238, which will establish a heatwave ranking system. The idea behind this bill – introduced by assembly members...
California stalls scaled-down bail reform after year's delay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things like...
California lawmakers fail to replace concealed gun limits struck down by U.S. Supreme Court ruling
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election.
16,000 lose power in Arden area | Tracking California power outages amid heat wave
CALIFORNIA, USA — Update: 3:20 p.m. 16,000 customers are without power in the Arden area, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District. A spokesperson for SMUD said the outage is due to a tree that fell on to powerlines. The outage was reported just after 2:30 p.m., and power...
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would add wine and distilled spirits containers to its struggling recycling program, while giving beverage dealers another option to collect empty bottles and cans, under a measure lawmakers approved Wednesday. But critics say the bill would also give hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations they say don’t need the incentives.
Diablo Canyon: Nuke plant a step closer to staying open longer
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Diablo Canyon, California’s last nuclear power plant, moved a step closer today to remain open past its scheduled 2025 closure date. State lawmakers approved SB 846, which would keep the plant open for five more years, until 2030,...
Extreme temperatures set to break records all across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — September in California has been off to a scorching start, and many more extremely hot days are likely this entire week. So far in September for Northern California, many triple-digit days have occurred and the worst of the heat wave is still to come this week.
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
Experts advise to continue watering trees even during drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During California's last big drought, millions of trees in natural and urban areas died due to lack of water, high temperatures, and fires. Experts on urban landscapes are advising trees still need to be watered despite the drought to avoid the same fate. Cindy Blair from...
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County burns homes, causes injuries | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
Monday Flex Alert extended: 'The highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far...'
CALIFORNIA, USA — Demand for power is expected to approach record levels as California calls for a sixth day of conservation. It's the latest call for a Flex Alert as California grapples with historic levels of heat, which are expected for the next several days along. The California Independent...
