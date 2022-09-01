Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team score solid performance in Hayward | By Julie L. Willmas
September 5, 2022 – Congratulations to the Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team. The team raced in Hayward at a new course on Sunday and did an outstanding job. The course was fast and very flowy as the team sprinted through the woods on the newly built trails. This was their first race of the 2022 season.
Emmaus Chapel Service set for Sunday, September 4, 2022 | By Dennis Crass
West Bend, WI – On Sunday September 4, 2022, Emmaus Bible Church, 220 N. Fifth Avenue, West Bend, WI, is inviting the general public to a Morning Chapel Service from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be two presentations by Dennis Crass who locally ran Dennis’ Auto Body...
VIDEO | Do you remember Labor Day 2020 when a swarm of bees descend on home in Town of West Bend
September 5, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – It was a quiet Saturday afternoon on September 6, 2020 when a Town of West Bend couple awaited the start of the Kentucky Derby…. and then the swarm of bees arrived. “From the round plant by the...
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
SHRED Day is Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Horicon Bank in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Be sure to mark your calendar for September 10, 2022, and SHRED Day at Horicon Bank, 1535 W Paradise Drive, West Bend. Shred Day is Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Local veterans will join with Horicon Bank staff and some Boy Scouts will be volunteering to help transfer your items to the shredder.
Jobs, jobs, jobs at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi
Jackson, WI – St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi has several job openings. Apply in person at any of our stores, email [email protected], on our website svdpwc.com or on Facebook. Jackson store address: W225N16712 Cedar Park Court, Unit 3.
REAL ESTATE | Water Street Suites in West Bend, WI welcomes Oral Surgery Associates | By American Companies
West Bend, WI — American Companies have started the build out of 125 E. Water Street Suite 105 for Dr. David Schmidt’s business, Oral Surgery Associates. The Water Street Suites have been completed since 2020 and were waiting for the right business to take up interest in this prime location. American Companies anticipates the build out will be complete by January 31, 2023.
Name released following fatal crash in Campbellsport, WI | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann
Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle struck an unoccupied, legally parked, pickup truck on the north side of the road. When the two vehicles collided, the striking vehicle overturned came to rest on its driver’s side. The driver and sole occupant...
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study
Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
Short-term studies with big payouts at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrood Drive in West Bend, is offering studies that don’t require long commitments; one for 6 nights at up to $3000 and one for 10 nights at up to $4000. No outpatient visits for these studies.
Slinger FD called to Speedway following crash into fencing | By Slinger FD
September 5, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department responded Sunday evening, Sept. 4, 2022 to a report of a crash into the spectator fencing at the Slinger Speedway. A post from Slinger FD is below. On 09/04/22 at 8:28 pm, SFD was dispatched to Slinger Speedway,...
Creation vs. Evolution at the House of Prayer in Kewaskum
Kewaskum, WI – Creation vs. Evolution monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the House of Prayer, 100 S. Clinton Street, in Kewaskum. This is a great evening for believer and nonbeliever alike. Bring your doubts, bring your questions, bring your curiosity, get equipped to respond and learn why evolution has been called “a fairy tale for grownups.”
Part 2 | Homeschooling newcomers find the keys to educational success
West Bend, WI – While homeschooling veterans in the community may have an abundance of experience to share, a local family has taken its first steps into home education and found it to be a perfect fit. Katrina Sickler of West Bend and her husband, Jason, of West Bend,...
Stipends at Spaulding Clinical have increased dramatically
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has an easy way for people who may have lost their job to make money. Cassie Erato is CEO for the Phase 1 pharmaceutical testing firm. “We really have a good message for our community,” said Erato. Spaulding...
50 dogs seized by authorities- adoptions at Washington Co. Humane Society
September 4, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County Humane Society is expecting to put 50 dogs up for adoption this week after the animals, mostly puppies, were seized during an illegal transport from Texas. Late last night, law enforcement intercepted an illegal, pick-up truck transportation...
Slinger edges Homestead in Friday night football | By Delaney Braun
September 3, 2022 – Slinger, WI – The 3-0 Slinger High School football team advanced past Homestead in a 7-3 victory Friday, September 2, 2022. The touchdown for the Owls was scored by Senior Cameron Groves in the second quarter. This was a huge accomplishment for Groves as...
