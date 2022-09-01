ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock native receives honor for work evacuating Afghanistan

By Haven Hughes
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TlLi_0hdPBGY100

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Women in Federal Law Enforcement, Julie Y. Cross Award is only available to women federal law enforcement officers, with one Little Rock woman receiving that honor.

Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent Star Hy received the honor this month, for her service in the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan and for helping with humanitarian operations. Hy was the only female assigned to the operation.

Arkansas housing market cooling, not as quickly as national rate and with some bright spots

Beginning her law enforcement journey, Hy attended the United States Military Academy at WestPoint. After completing her degree, Hy started her journey in federal service. She has been with the Diplomatic Security Service for thirteen years.

Hy’s superior on the mission nominated her for this award. The Julie Y. Cross Award, presented by the non-profit organization WIFLE, is to honor a fallen agent. It is given to a nominee who best displays courage, stamina, and willingness to go above and beyond, resulting in a heroic achievement.

“I’ve seen other women receive this award and I never thought myself as being on that same caliber,” Hy said. She is the third Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent to receive this honor.

Arkansas is top 20 of hardest working states

Hy is currently at another operation in the Washington, D.C. area, but has high hopes for another overseas mission.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Embassy#Westpoint#The Julie Y Cross Award#Wifle#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy