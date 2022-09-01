Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning on Whiter River in Ozark County
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a drowning on the White River in Ozark County. Investigators identified the victim as Ryan McGee, 21, of Moody, Mo. Investigators say McGee was wading in the river near Hammond Camp when he went underwater. He did not resurface. Rescuers...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a woman who died in a rollover crash on September 3 near Parkview High School. Police said 19-year-old Kaylee Fields, from Humansville, Mo., died in that crash. She was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and...
KYTV
Police investigating a deadly shooting involving family members in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a family member wanted in a deadly shooting in Monett, Mo. Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Monday. Robert Creekmore, 50, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the suspect is a 27-year-old family member. Police arrested...
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
KYTV
Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a three-year-old boy in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff. Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled....
lakeexpo.com
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
KYTV
Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth. On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri man drowns while swimming White River
OZARK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming just before 4p.m. Sunday in Ozark County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 21-year-old Ryan T. McGee of Moody, was wading in the north fork of the White River at Hammond Camp. He waded out too deep, went under and did not...
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
Arrest made in Camden County homicide
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) An arrest has been made in a recent Camden County homicide investigation. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified late Thursday night from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office that they had Jordan F. Jones in custody. The Sheriff's Office says Jones was later turned into the custody of Camden County The post Arrest made in Camden County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. Tyler Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Ky., died while swimming. Troopers responded to the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderon Hollow cove. Investigators say Elliott exited a boat and went underwater while swimming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in relation to death investigation
Camden County deputies are asking for help finding a Camdenton man who they suspect hit another man with a vehicle Tuesday night, killing him. The post Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in relation to death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a woman convicted in a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. Elizabeth McKeown will spend the rest of her life in prison without a chance at parole. A Greene County jury in June found McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in...
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
KYTV
Springfield Starbucks workers unionize, first in southwest Missouri to do so
Officials with the Camp Jack Veterans Center in Harrison, Arkansas say they’re hopeful to begin several renovation projects by spring of next year. In March, the center received a $2.3 million grant which officials say Rep. Steve Womack was fundamental in helping Camp Jack obtain.
KYTV
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
Comments / 2