ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 of 2 men shot in Woodbridge drug raid dies

One of the two men shot in a drug raid in Woodbridge, Virginia, last week has died, the Prince William County police said Monday. Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sept. 1 and died Sunday, Sept. 4, the police said. The raid on...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
WTOP

Unofficial end of summer culminates in rainy, wet weather in DC area

Showers and thunderstorms overnight bring the potential of flooding to parts of the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know. The threat is mainly to the western suburbs, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said. “The culprit is a slow-moving cold front that will sag into the WTOP listening...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy