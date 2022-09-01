Read full article on original website
Prince George’s Co. to enforce teen curfew to combat crime: ‘These kids don’t just need a hug’
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says police in the Maryland county will begin stepping up enforcement of an already on-the-books curfew to keep teens off the streets at night, amid a rise in carjackings and other violent crime. The announcement Monday of a get-tough approach on crime came...
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
1 of 2 men shot in Woodbridge drug raid dies
One of the two men shot in a drug raid in Woodbridge, Virginia, last week has died, the Prince William County police said Monday. Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sept. 1 and died Sunday, Sept. 4, the police said. The raid on...
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
Prince George’s Co. police release video, make arrest in Capitol Heights murder case
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, made an arrest Thursday in the recent murder of Stanley Ramey, but officers say they don’t think he was the intended target. Now, they’re hoping to talk to the people inside a red car who may have been targeted by the suspect or who could know more about the shooting.
Fairfax co. woman dead, husband hospitalized after shooting, police say
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the location where the shooting happened. A woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning after a double shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Officers were dispatched to a home at Central...
Frederick Co. deputies arrest, charge man who shot fireworks at people
A man who fled police early Saturday morning after shooting fireworks at a crowd of people and a home in Frederick County, Maryland, is facing over a dozen charges, deputies say. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were originally dispatched for a hit-and-run crash and possible armed...
Police: Car involved in Beltway shooting found in flames in Northern Virginia woods
The vehicle that was involved in a shooting on the Beltway last month was found on fire in the woods in Northern Virginia during the predawn hours of Saturday, according to police. Prince William County police said they found the car in Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road shortly...
Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy
The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
Landon School ‘deeply concerned’ after video shows students using racial slur on Metro
Officials at the Landon School in Montgomery County, Maryland, condemn the behavior displayed by its students — including singing a racial slur — inside a Metro train in a viral video. The video — posted Thursday on multiple social media platforms — shows a group of students shouting...
Northbound BW Parkway reopens after deadly crash, hours-long closure near Beltway
The Northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Beltway were closed for more than seven hours Sunday morning following a two-car crash that left a man dead and a woman injured, according to U.S. Park Police. WTOP traffic reports the crash happened in the Northbound lanes of the BW...
Unofficial end of summer culminates in rainy, wet weather in DC area
Showers and thunderstorms overnight bring the potential of flooding to parts of the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know. The threat is mainly to the western suburbs, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said. “The culprit is a slow-moving cold front that will sag into the WTOP listening...
