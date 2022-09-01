Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
manchesterinklink.com
Bash shoves in New Hampshire loss
Manchester, N.H. – Reliever Andrew Bash was dominant on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium, but Portland did their damage early. New Hampshire (21-35, 52-73) fell behind in the second inning and couldn’t come back, losing, 6-3, to the Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 35-21, 65-60). The Fisher...
manchesterinklink.com
Cats show grit, lose in extras
Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats played Portland the closest they have all week but came up just short, losing, 5-4, in 10 innings. New Hampshire (21-34, 52-72) has now lost all four matchups this week against the Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 34-21, 64-60). Tied, 3-3, after nine,...
manchesterinklink.com
Little Green implode in second half
MANCHESTER, N.H. – It was a good first half in Friday night’s football season opener for the Manchester Central Little Green, but they couldn’t continue the momentum after halftime, falling 35-7 to Salem at Gill Stadium. Central scored on their first drive of the contest as senior...
manchesterinklink.com
Classic cars on a classic Manchester Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Classic cars weren’t the only thing retro on a sunny and perfect Elm Street Saturday. Two bands belted out the Stones, the Beatles and “…two riders were approaching” from Hendrix’s All Along the Watchtower, thanks to Rearview Mirror, one of the groups.
manchesterinklink.com
Police identify victims in Saturday’s double-fatal Bedford crash
BEDFORD, NH – The identities of the victims in Saturday’s fatal crash have been released. Kevin R. Hall, 36, of Manchester, was the operator of the motorcycle. His passenger was Heather M. Martel, 31, also of Manchester. According to a Bedford police press release issued late Saturday, the...
manchesterinklink.com
Custom print shop Beeze Tees on Hanover Street burglarized
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a burglary on Hanover Street sometime overnight Friday Sept. 2 or early Saturday morning, Sept. 3. The staff at Beeze Tees came to work Saturday morning anticipating a busy day with all the downtown Manchester activities from the car show. When they arrived...
manchesterinklink.com
Grocery Hunt: Time for snacks
Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look at snacks requested by our readers as well a look back at past items requested by our readers last year to see how prices have changed.
manchesterinklink.com
Pop-up farmers markets are a success because they’re created by community for community
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. I first saw the Manchester Farmer’s Market during my lunch hour when I was working at the YW. I noticed a few farm stands, the mayor and a couple local restaurant owners. It must have been before 5 p.m. and I went over to say hi. Most of what was selling was too expensive for my blood so I had to forego shopping at the market. I saw an iteration of this Farmer’s Market again in front of the Double Tree on Elm Street a year or so later, again there were breads and sweet treats and other items which were more money than they were worth. It was a strange attempt to force this carcass of a Farmer’s Market on various parts of the city. The word about town is that Manchester made moves too late to secure any good farms in their markets. As a person who gets around the state, this is absolute hogwash. I would submit, instead, that the history of a Manchester Farmer’s Market is fraught with shady management and a disconnect to both local farmers and the local patrons.
manchesterinklink.com
2 dead in Bedford crash that shut down South River Road
BEDFORD, NH – An accident on South River Road in Bedford Saturday left two people dead and shut down traffic for hours. Bedford fire and police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger car on South River Road near Commerce Drive on Sept. 3. As crews were responding Bedford dispatch reported calls coming in that there were multiple people injured, and additional personnel were added to the response.
