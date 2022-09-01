ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Crime & Safety
WLOS.com

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville officials say the Labor Day parade that typically caps the N.C. Apple Festival is canceled due to continued rain and flooding in the area. The communications manager for the city said South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Violent Crime
WLOS.com

One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WLOS.com

Kevin's Roasted Salsa

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — By: Molly Fowler, The Dining Diva. 1 Fresh habanero pepper (optional) Roast tomatoes, tomatillas, jalapenos and habanero pepper in a shallow pan at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. On another shallow pan, place green chilies, halved lengthwise. Broil...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pisgah playing the role of road warriors for another season

Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah High football schedule is deceiving. In it, you'll see about half of the Bears games are designated as "home." "No, they're all away games," clarified senior wide receiver and defensive back Caden Robinson. "It's just another challenge, another adversity that we have to get through."
CANTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy