WLOS.com
"Nobody does anything alone" Volunteer reflects on decades of serving the community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The dictionary defines a volunteer as someone who freely offers to do something. For more than 60 years, one Hendersonville woman has done just that. Behind a collage of old articles and pictures is a woman who has spent decades selflessly serving one organization. BJ...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville businesses donate parking lots for weekend to benefit local organizations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local businesses in downtown Hendersonville are giving up their parking lots this weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival to help local organizations. Various organizations and teams take over the lots and charge fees for festival attendees to park. News 13 spoke with East Henderson High's...
WLOS.com
'Big part of the culture here': 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event. The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected...
WLOS.com
Looking for volunteer opportunities? Eliada could use your help with this year's corn maze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for some opportunities to volunteer this fall season, one nonprofit organization in Asheville might be just for you!. Eliada, which offers residential treatment, foster care and much more, is looking for volunteers to help out with their Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival.
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother's lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport. Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers...
WLOS.com
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville officials say the Labor Day parade that typically caps the N.C. Apple Festival is canceled due to continued rain and flooding in the area. The communications manager for the city said South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on...
WLOS.com
'We're not changing who we are': Canton's Labor Day Festival extra special this year
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton held its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 4. “This year it just means a little more,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “A year ago, the place I’m standing was still covered in destruction.”
WLOS.com
Apple festivities continue with Elks Lodge Apple Breakfast, which funds Christmas project
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Apple Festival festivities continued Sunday morning, Sept. 4 in Hendersonville with the annual Elk's Lodge Apple Breakfast. The breakfast typically happens every year during the Apple Festival, serving anywhere from 800 to 1,000 folks. Sunday's spread included the traditional breakfast fare, like pancakes and...
WLOS.com
One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
WLOS.com
"Good energy, great vibes": Goombay Festival celebrates African and Caribbean heritage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 41st annual Goombay Festival is underway in downtown Asheville!. The festival runs all weekend long and celebrates African and Caribbean heritage in Western North Carolina. It's hosted by the YMI Cultural Center and features food, music and performances in Pack Square Park. People come...
WLOS.com
Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival celebrates late icon's contribution to Bluegrass
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — An inaugural music festival paid tribute Sunday, Sept. 4 to a local Bluegrass legend and American icon. Earl Scruggs Music Festival attendees enjoyed live music, influenced by Scruggs, in Mill Spring this weekend at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Scruggs is best known for...
WLOS.com
Locals & Lucy lookalikes enjoy stompin' good time during annual Grape Stomp
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local winery paid homage to a classic sitcom on Saturday to celebrate their 2022 harvest!. In a nod to the 1950's hit "I Love Lucy" Burntshirt Vineyards in Hendersonville held a "Lucy Look-a-Like" contest as well as a grape stomp contest. But does stomping...
WLOS.com
Soggy holiday weekend: Several western Carolina counties under Flood Watch through Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It may be a soggy Labor Day weekend for many celebrating in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina as chances for heavy rainfall continue throughout Monday evening. A Flood Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Macon, Jackson, Graham,...
WLOS.com
Kevin's Roasted Salsa
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — By: Molly Fowler, The Dining Diva. 1 Fresh habanero pepper (optional) Roast tomatoes, tomatillas, jalapenos and habanero pepper in a shallow pan at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. On another shallow pan, place green chilies, halved lengthwise. Broil...
WLOS.com
"War Eku"; Former Asheville star chasing future while honoring past at Auburn
Auburn, Ala. — (WLOS) It's a difficult phrase to try and recreate in another language. "War Eagle" is not something common to hear in any other country, yet Petelo Leota is giving it some thought on how to say it in his native Samoan. "Eagle is 'aeto' and war...
WLOS.com
"Art with an expiration date" Floral designers paired with artists for unique experience
FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, the seventh annual "Art in Bloom" is happening at The Gallery at Flat Rock. The gallery pairs 20 professional floral designers with 20 artists. The designers study the artists' work and then create floral interpretations based on what they experience. The floral...
WLOS.com
Pisgah playing the role of road warriors for another season
Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah High football schedule is deceiving. In it, you'll see about half of the Bears games are designated as "home." "No, they're all away games," clarified senior wide receiver and defensive back Caden Robinson. "It's just another challenge, another adversity that we have to get through."
