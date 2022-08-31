Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
osubeavers.com
Beavers Travel To Fresno For Saturday Night Showdown
September 10, 2022 • Fresno, Calif. • Valley Children's Stadium • 7:30 p.m. PT • CBS Sports Network. Radio: Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network (Oregon State) - Oregon State hits the road for the first time in 2022 when the Beavers visit Fresno State Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT.
osubeavers.com
Late Goal Sinks Oregon State
DAVIS, Calif. -- A 76th minute goal by the host UC Davis Aggies dealt Oregon State its first loss of the season on Sunday morning by a 2-1 score. The result breaks a five-game unbeaten streak for Oregon State (3-1-2) while the Aggies improved to 3-2-1. McKenna Martinez's 39th-minute strike from outside the 18 tied the affair at a goal apiece following a score at minute 27 from the hosts.
Comments / 0