DAVIS, Calif. -- A 76th minute goal by the host UC Davis Aggies dealt Oregon State its first loss of the season on Sunday morning by a 2-1 score. The result breaks a five-game unbeaten streak for Oregon State (3-1-2) while the Aggies improved to 3-2-1. McKenna Martinez's 39th-minute strike from outside the 18 tied the affair at a goal apiece following a score at minute 27 from the hosts.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO