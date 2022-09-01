ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rollins worked Matt Riddle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle really don’t like each other. Since entering into a feud following Cody Rhodes’ brutal victory over the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah” at Hell in a Cell, Rollins has had it out for Riddle, and their interactions have only grown more and more contentious with each passing interaction.
Dave Meltzer details post-AEW All Out CM Punk and The Elite fight

AEW’s All Out had a ton of interesting action and a slew of big-time bouts to keep the 10,000-plus fans in attendance plus the hundreds of thousands more watching from home entertained. There were title changes – though not the one many an Acclaimed fan wanted to see – titles christened, and more than a […] The post Dave Meltzer details post-AEW All Out CM Punk and The Elite fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NXT’s Solo Sikoa shakes up WWE’s whole Bloodline

When it was announced on commentary that neither Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, or Jey Uso was in attendance at WWE’s Clash at the Castle, it felt like maybe, just maybe, Drew McIntyre would have a “fair” fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship. The match would be mano a mano, the bout would truly […] The post NXT’s Solo Sikoa shakes up WWE’s whole Bloodline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luchasaurus shockingly shows his true colors at AEW’s All Out

And just when AEW fans thought masked men couldn’t ruin the integrity of another match, they were met with the interesting development of Luchasaurus, the typical friend of the newly re-minted “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, turning on the second-generation entertainer and absolutely demolishing him before the bell even rang. It all started normally enough, with […] The post Luchasaurus shockingly shows his true colors at AEW’s All Out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malakai Black’s time in AEW just hit an impasse

After taking a face full of black mist from Sting at the end of the penultimate match of AEW’s All Out, Malakai Black was pinned cleanly in the corner of the ring by Darby Allen following his signature Coffin Drop. On paper, this wasn’t a particularly unusual way to...
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

