41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
Woman seriously injured in crash on the Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, NH — Merrimack Police responded to a serious crash along the Everette Turnpike Monday morning that left one woman in critical condition. According to police, a woman was entrapped in her car after she went off the New Hampshire highway crashing into multiple trees. The woman was the...
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
WMUR.com
Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
Two officers pull unconscious man from burning vehicle in Worcester
WORCESTER — Two Police officers from Worcester jumped into action Monday morning and saved the life of a young man after he was trapped inside his burning car. According to police, an officer was driving near the Southwest Common Plaza in Worcester around 1 a.m. when she noticed a car flipped on its roof and on fire.
WCVB
4 people killed in New Hampshire crash near Maine state line
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people are dead following a crash Sunday night in New Hampshire, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
WCVB
Home deemed total loss after 2-alarm fire in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — A Medford home was left heavily damaged by a two-alarm fire that broke out Monday morning in the Massachusetts city. Fire officials said the fire at 129 Forest St., which is at the corner of Woodrow Avenue, started at about 6 a.m. Flames could be seen...
WMUR.com
Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
WCVB
Dog found dead with severe burns in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Lynn police are investigating a disturbing incident in the Massachusetts city, as a severely-burned dog was found dead. Officers responded to Curwin Circle at about 12:30 p.m. after neighbors found the dog's body in a wooded area. Lynn police have only confirmed at this time that...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury man killed after being struck by car in Wilmington parking lot
WILMINGTON — A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon. Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center. Police said that the victim was struck while walking...
WMUR.com
Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
State Police investigating fatal crash that killed one woman in Lynnfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one woman in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. A 2021 Kia Forte sedan was going south on Walnut Street just before the intersection of Sparhawk Drive around 2 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that, for reasons still under investigation, the Kia veered off...
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
thelocalne.ws
Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel
ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).
Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified
BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
WMUR.com
Greenville man found stabbed to death in Milford nearly 40 years ago; case still unsolved
MILFORD, N.H. — The 1986 murder of a 25-year-old man from Greenville remains unsolved decades later. Michael Kierstead was last seen after he withdrew money from the Indian Head Bank in Wilton at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 4, 1986, officials said. He was seen getting into a blue...
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting
8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
ABC6.com
Police wrangle goats with French fries in Massachusetts
ROWLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town had some difficulty getting a pair of goats off of a busy road this weekend. A video shows Rowley police struggling to move the herd off of the roadway. That is until one of the officers offered up a McDonald’s french fry.
