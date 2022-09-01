ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
WCVB

4 people killed in New Hampshire crash near Maine state line

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people are dead following a crash Sunday night in New Hampshire, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
BEDFORD, NH
WCVB

Dog found dead with severe burns in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — Lynn police are investigating a disturbing incident in the Massachusetts city, as a severely-burned dog was found dead. Officers responded to Curwin Circle at about 12:30 p.m. after neighbors found the dog's body in a wooded area. Lynn police have only confirmed at this time that...
LYNN, MA
WMUR.com

Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
BEDFORD, NH
WPRI 12 News

Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel

ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).
ROWLEY, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified

BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
BROCKTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting

8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police wrangle goats with French fries in Massachusetts

ROWLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town had some difficulty getting a pair of goats off of a busy road this weekend. A video shows Rowley police struggling to move the herd off of the roadway. That is until one of the officers offered up a McDonald’s french fry.
ROWLEY, MA

