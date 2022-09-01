ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).

ROWLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO