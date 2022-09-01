Read full article on original website
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
Gephardt Daily
1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
Gephardt Daily
Breaking: 1 in critical condition following 2 shootings at party near Utah Lake
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured during separate shootings at a party Sunday night near Utah Lake. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily two men were shot about 9 p.m. during a party at a rodeo arena on the west side of West Mountain at 6767 S. Lincoln Beach Road.
kslnewsradio.com
Man sent to hospital after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah — Officials responded to a report of a man injured after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir on Sunday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a man potentially broke his back cliff diving. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Weber Fire...
Driver killed in crash on Bangerter Highway near Jordan Landing
A Taylorsville man is dead after a crash on Bangerter Highway near Jordan Landing late Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Update: West Jordan 3-alarm fire causes $100K in damage; RVs, motorhomes destroyed
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire in West Jordan Sunday which caused an estimated $100K in damage to RVs, trailers, mobile homes and other recreational vehicles parked behind a fenced-in property near 8450 S. 2700 West.
KSLTV
Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
Utah family injured in salt flats high-speed crash
BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah (ABC4) – A family of five from Utah County experienced non-life threatening injuries after a high-speed crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation about 10 miles northeast of Wendover, Utah. After the investigation, authorities determined a 2022 Tesla, […]
Shooting near Utah Lake leaves 2 people injured, one person in custody
Two people were shot and wounded Sunday night in Utah County. One of those victims was shot near Lincoln Beach at Utah Lake and was in critical condition.
KSLTV
One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man dead after West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday morning after a single vehicle crash near 7300 S. Bangerter Highway. The accident happened a minute or two after 8 a.m., Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “This involved a single vehicle...
Victim seriously wounded in Utah County shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Utah County that resulted in one person being seriously wounded.
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police investigating man suspected of trying to lure children into his car
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray City Police Department is looking into a man who approached two children in Murray Sunday night and tried to convince them to get into his car. Sgt. Paul Christiansen with Murray Police said the man approached the two kids as they played on a basketball court around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department. West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West. The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in […]
kjzz.com
2 hikers die, another injured in three separate Utah County canyon incidents
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County authorities responded to three separate hiking incidents over the Labor Day Weekend, one of which left an individual in the hospital, and another that left two others deceased. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 9...
kjzz.com
2 men allegedly rob car owners at gunpoint in Hooper after arranging to buy vehicle
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after two men reportedly held the owners of a vehicle at gunpoint after arranging a meeting to buy the car. According to a statement from the sheriff, the incident happened Sunday evening in Hooper,...
KSLTV
One dead in Grand County after pickup truck making U-turn hit by semi
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 2:22 a.m. near milepost 149, approximately 8 miles south of the Interstate 80 junction. Troopers say...
kslnewsradio.com
22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man has died after falling in Neff’s Canyon. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said the man fell about 30 feet. A Life Flight had been called to rescue the man after his fall was initially reported. Bennett said the...
kslnewsradio.com
Structure fire in Summit County burns down three barns
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — North Summit Fire extinguished a structure fire that burnt down three barns Sunday evening. According to a Facebook post from North Summit Fire Service District, the fire seems to have started in a barn. Following this, it spread to two others. North Summit Fire says each of the three structures is a complete loss.
SLCPD releases photos of alleged shooter, makes second arrest in Salt Palace homicide case
UPDATE: 9/5/22 6:48 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has made a second arrest, as well as released the identity and two photos of a third suspect who is believed to be the shooter in a homicide that left 41-year-old Delford Knight deceased. 21-year-old Joshua Riak was arrested Monday […]
