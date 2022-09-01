ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

ABC4

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man sent to hospital after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah — Officials responded to a report of a man injured after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir on Sunday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a man potentially broke his back cliff diving. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Weber Fire...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Utah family injured in salt flats high-speed crash

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah (ABC4) – A family of five from Utah County experienced non-life threatening injuries after a high-speed crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation about 10 miles northeast of Wendover, Utah. After the investigation, authorities determined a 2022 Tesla, […]
WENDOVER, UT
KSLTV

One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville man dead after West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday morning after a single vehicle crash near 7300 S. Bangerter Highway. The accident happened a minute or two after 8 a.m., Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “This involved a single vehicle...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department. West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West. The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man has died after falling in Neff’s Canyon. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said the man fell about 30 feet. A Life Flight had been called to rescue the man after his fall was initially reported. Bennett said the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Structure fire in Summit County burns down three barns

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — North Summit Fire extinguished a structure fire that burnt down three barns Sunday evening. According to a Facebook post from North Summit Fire Service District, the fire seems to have started in a barn. Following this, it spread to two others. North Summit Fire says each of the three structures is a complete loss.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

