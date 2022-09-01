‘Not done yet’: Stephen Curry reacts to Serena Williams’ big win vs. Anett Kontaveit in her final US Open

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Serena Williams’ Staggering Net Worth Comes From More Than Just Tennis! Find Out How She Makes Money
The end of an era! Although longtime tennis pro Serena Williams has played her final match, the Saginaw, Michigan, native has quite a nest egg. Serena's net worth is an estimated $250 million,...
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
Ben Simmons booed after appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match
Appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match Friday night in Queens, Nets All-Star Ben Simmons was greeted by boos when he was shown on the stadium jumbotron.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen dating rumor with Michael Jordan’s son sparks mixed reactions
The rumor about Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus is quickly going viral, with many Twitter users sharing mixed reactions to the development. Some people are merely poking fun at the situation, especially since it is quite the shocker. However, others couldn’t help but...
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy'
Coco Gauff has given a fascinating insight into the character of Nick Kyrgios, insisting: ‘He’s not the bad guy.’. Kyrgios is arguably the most divisive player in the history of tennis. His talent has never been questioned but he is the most fined tennis player of all time too for his on-court antics, which many believe overshadow his ability.
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA
Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments. “He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the...
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Frances Tiafoe accomplishes feat not seen since 2004 with US Open upset win over Rafael Nadal
While Serena Williams (rightfully) stole the headlines at the 2022 U.S. Open in New York, it’s time to move on to the next biggest story in tennis: U.S.A’s very own Frances Tiafoe. The 24-year-old American, who was ranked 22nd at the U.S. Open, served up arguably the biggest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers star LeBron James’ epic message to Frances Tiafoe after US Open upset of Rafael Nadal
World no. 26 Frances Tiafoe stunned 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal at the US Open, besting him in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Immediately after the match, Tiafoe shouted out one of his favorite NBA players, Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal, who was at the US Open supporting him. However, arguably the best player in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was also watching the Tiafoe-Nadal match closely.
Reactions after Serena Williams' U.S. Open defeat
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following is reaction to Serena Williams' defeat by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday, likely to be the last match of the 23-times Grand Slam champion's career:
Serena Williams Shares Future Plans After U.S. Open Loss
The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed how she plans to spend her time after Friday’s loss.
REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid
A couple of years ago, Jeremy Lin came close to making a highly-anticipated return to the league. The one-time NBA champ joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in 2021 with the hopes of being called up to the big leagues. Unfortunately for him, that never came to fruition, and he has now made a major decision in his career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
REPORT: Lakers star LeBron James, Drake facing bombshell $10 million lawsuit
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been making waves with his production companies of late following a series of high-profile films and documentaries that have gained critical acclaim. He is in a bit of hot water right now, however, after being named in a $10 million lawsuit over intellectual property rights.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson dunking all over the place for 2K dunk package will have fans hyped
Zion Williamson is ready to go for the new season. After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar is now looking like he’s ready to take the NBA by storm again. A clip of Zion dunking all over the place is currently making...
ESPN poll names top NBA player today and 5 years from now … and it’s not Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry has just won the 2021-22 NBA title and Finals MVP while Luka Doncic has been largely considered the future face of the NBA, but despite that, coaches, scouts and execs don’t think the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is the best player in the league today and that the Dallas Mavericks guard will be the best five years from now.
RUMOR: Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s first signature shoe gets release date
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s first signature shoe with Nike is set to be released, and if rumors are true, it’s coming soon. According a a report by Sole Retriever, Morant’s sneakers are scheduled to drop in the summer of 2023. While the sports giant has yet to release an early look at the shoes, the same reporting noted the plans to have three colorways for the signature shoes of the Grizzlies star: Phantom/Action Green, Cobalt Bliss/Citron Tint, and Game Royal/Black.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0