Denzel Mims airs his Jets playing time frustrations: ‘Made their mind up’

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 5 days ago

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims remains frustrated with his role on the team.

Mims, who requested a trade last week, spoke to reporters Wednesday and said he believes the coaches won’t play him with the starters regardless of what he does.

“I feel like they have made their mind up on that, honestly,” said Mims, a 2020 second-round pick. “But I feel like I can change their mind on that. I feel like I have been doing that. Their mind is pretty much made up, though.”

Mims has been frustrated for a year now, as he has struggled to gain ground with Robert Saleh’s coaching staff. Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur praised Mims for the shape he reported in for the offseason program and training camp, but he still has consistently been with the second and third teams in practice and the preseason games.

Mims played his best game of the preseason Sunday against the Giants, when he had seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Jets receiver Denzel Mims talk to reporters on Wednesday.
“I feel like I already pretty much [proved myself] from OTAs until now,” Mims said. “They’re pretty set on who they want. I’m on the 53-man roster, so I feel like that’s kind of a plus. I’m going to try to continue to do what I can to be No. 1.”

General manager Joe Douglas said the team fielded trade calls on Mims, but nothing materialized that he considered “the right value of Denzel’s talent and ability.” A source said Douglas was seeking a fourth- or fifth-round pick for Mims. No one was willing to give that up.

Now the Jets have an unhappy player on their hands.

Denzel Mims
“I wouldn’t say he wants to be somewhere else,” Douglas said. “He wants to play. He wants to start. Denzel’s very confident. He’s voiced that, that he feels he should be a starter. Ultimately, we want a team full of guys that feel like they should be the No. 1 guy. Denzel loves the Jets. Denzel’s a great person, a high-level competitor. It wasn’t him wanting to be somewhere else. It’s him wanting to play more.”

Mims said it is tough to prove that you belong with the starters when you don’t get to play with them. He also said he is willing to play special teams to get on the field.

“I don’t have no problem with playing special teams, but I feel like I’m a starting receiver,” Mims said. “I do feel like that.“

