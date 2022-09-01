ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Trump Caught in Catch-22 After Big Lie About Classified Docs at Mar-a-Lago (Video)

The MSNBC host skewers the former president for covering his trail of missteps with mistruths. MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took aim at former President Donald Trump Thursday morning in a segment exploring the cloak of dishonesty Trump apparently tried to shield himself in when communicating with federal authorities about the volume of classified documents he kept with him at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#The Justice Department
Business Insider

Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

Earlier this month, the FBI seized classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has changed his messaging and defense to the raid several times. Stephanie Grisham told CNN the switch in messages, shows that Trump is nervous. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said former President Donald Trump's...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheDailyBeast

Bill Barr Blows Up Every Trumpy Defense of the Mar-a-Lago Docs in Brutal Fox News Interview

Bill Barr, the one-time attorney general under former President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Friday that the ex-president had no “legitimate reason” to hoard classified material at his Florida resort. Furthermore, he defended the Justice Department’s decision to raid Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the DOJ was “being jerked around” by Team Trump.As a federal judge decides whether or not to grant Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the documents seized from his property last month, the Justice Department revealed on Friday just how careless the former president had been with state secrets at his private club.In an eight-page...
POTUS
Business Insider

Department of Justice compares Donald Trump's legal team's efforts to get back documents to those of his former ally Michael Cohen — and notes Cohen did it faster

Former President Trump has requested an outside expert to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a Tuesday filing that this move would be "unnecessary." It said Trump's efforts are similar to those of Michael Cohen, who made the request faster. Former President Donald Trump's efforts to...
POTUS
Fox News

Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy