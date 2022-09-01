ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
International Business Times

Scandals, Covid, Deforestation: Brazil Under Bolsonaro

Brazil's first elected far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," has been accused of letting Covid-19 rage out of control and allowing the Amazon to burn during his controversial first four years at the helm. Here is a recap of the defining moments of his presidency so...
International Business Times

Dying Of Hunger: What Is A Famine?

On Monday, the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that Somalia was on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade. Here is an exploration of a term that evokes the very worst of human suffering. "Famine" is a word freighted with dread of hunger...
International Business Times

Bolsonaro's Brazil: Four 'Dystopian' Years

In his first four years in office, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro kept true to his to mission to "dismantle" the legacy of previous governments, analysts say, often with harmful fallout for Brazil. As a result, he is seen by supporters as a man who is true to his word, with...
