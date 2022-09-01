Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Explosion at Russian Embassy, Two Diplomats Reportedly Killed
The explosion in Kabul was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to Arabic TV channel Al Arabiya.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
International Business Times
Scandals, Covid, Deforestation: Brazil Under Bolsonaro
Brazil's first elected far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," has been accused of letting Covid-19 rage out of control and allowing the Amazon to burn during his controversial first four years at the helm. Here is a recap of the defining moments of his presidency so...
International Business Times
Dying Of Hunger: What Is A Famine?
On Monday, the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that Somalia was on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade. Here is an exploration of a term that evokes the very worst of human suffering. "Famine" is a word freighted with dread of hunger...
International Business Times
Bolsonaro's Brazil: Four 'Dystopian' Years
In his first four years in office, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro kept true to his to mission to "dismantle" the legacy of previous governments, analysts say, often with harmful fallout for Brazil. As a result, he is seen by supporters as a man who is true to his word, with...
