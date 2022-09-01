ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Myles Straw In Danger Of Losing His Starting Job With The Guardians?

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGimo_0hdP9bHL00

Will Benson has started the last two games in center field as Myles Straw continues to struggle at the plate.

The center field position had been a revolving door for Cleveland for a number of years. Players such as Bradley Zimmer , Oscar Mercado , and even Amed Rosario had their shot in straight-away center, however, none of them were able to stick.

When Cleveland traded for Myles Straw , the hope was that this revolving door would shut and he would be the Guardians' center fielder for years to come. The organization even signed him to a long-term contract extension to prove it.

But this season has been a nightmare for Straw and it appears there are some decisions that need to be made.

Straw is batting just .199 on the season with only 15 RBI. There have been moments when it looks like he is finally ready to turn it around, but then he slips back into this nasty slump.

So how come he's stayed in the lineup this long? Well, he is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball.

Straw ranks in the 96th percentile in outs above average, 62nd percentile in outfield jump, and the 95th percentile in sprint speed.

The defense is great, there's no debating that. But that defense can only go so far if you're almost a guaranteed out in the order. It looks like Tito and the coaching staff realize this and are giving other players an opportunity to show what they have.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIdF8_0hdP9bHL00

In the series opener against the Orioles, Will Benson started in center. He recorded a hit in that game and also managed to pull off two incredible catches at the wall. Then in Tuesday's starting lineup, Benson started again.

Straw would end up subbing in later in each game as a defensive specialist.

It hasn't been often this season that Straw was been out of the starting lineup two days in a row and this could be a sign of what the team's plans are as they head into the final month of the regular season.

Maybe some of this pressure may be a good thing for Straw and will help get him back on track. He is such a fun player to watch roam the outfield and his speed on the base paths is fantastic next to Amed Rosario and Steven Kwan .

He may be struggling and getting challenged for his position, but I am still rooting for Straw to turn it around because the Myles Straw from the second half of 2021 is exactly what this Guardians team needs and fits with what they want to do.

Comments / 0

 

FanSided

The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday

The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers would be wise to make one more trade

With Donovan Mitchell on the team, the Cleveland Cavaliers are just one move away from being the Eastern Conference favorites. The Cleveland Cavaliers should seriously consider making another trade. The team gave up three players in Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and Collin Sexton to get Donovan Mitchell. The move has made them a serious contender in the Eastern Conference, and the team still has depth to their credit.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Day Full Video: Postgame videos with head coaches following OSU-ND game

We have postgame video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day 's press conference following his team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. * On whether he expected the struggles with Jaxon Smith-Njigba out – “I refuse to answer that question right off the bat (smiling). We just beat the number five team in the country by 11 points. And when you really look at the last four teams we played, I think all four teams were in the top 10. That’s not easy to do. It’s hard. This is a top five team. So we just beat the number five team in the country by 11 points.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
FanSided

What does Alex Wright to have do to truly be the steal of the draft for the Cleveland Browns?

Alex Wright is being dubbed the steal of the draft but is the Cleveland Browns rookie really destined for such a title?. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently wrote an article about 10 players who could be potential draft steals for their respective teams. The Cleveland Browns were on this list and Sobleski believes that defensive end, Alex Wright, aka Das Wunderkind, may be the likeliest from the Browns to earn that designation.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Reasons To Believe In The Browns In 2022

Cleveland Browns fans have stuck with a franchise that’s given them little to believe in. However, in 2020, behind their defense and Baker Mayfield, the team got its first playoff win since 1994. But now the team has sent him to another team, now pinning their hopes on Deshaun...
CLEVELAND, OH
