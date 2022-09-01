Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
State takes aim at the judge — requests ‘expedited ruling’ by noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 in CCC case, threatens Court of Appeal action
If state attorneys win the day at the next as yet unannounced proceeding in Lassen Superior Court, the city’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al will finally be over. According to a Sept. 2 filing, the state attorneys suggest the case has continued as long as it has in order to address concerns raised by the judge himself and they ask the court to “immediately dissolve the injunction and immediately dismiss this case.”
Lassen County News
CDCR takes aim at CCC employees — new court filing includes ‘unavoidable’ layoff warning
As the state of California depopulates its prison system and closes incarceration facilities, the state declares continuing the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation any longer may result in unavoidable layoffs for California Correctional Center employees. According to a declaration supporting the state’s...
Lassen County News
California Common Cause’s Key pro-democracy bills passed with bi-partisan support, await governor’s signature
Two key pro-democracy bills sponsored by California Common Cause have passed through the legislature and now head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. SB 1439 helps end pay-to-play politics at the local level and SB 459 requires more transparency from well-funded special interests when they lobby state leaders during peak periods of the legislative process.
Lassen County News
A Midwest transplant family hopes their daughter’s transplant journey brings attention to PKD Awareness Day, Sept. 4
September is a noteworthy month for the Payne Family of Michigan. Sept. 4 is Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day and the entire month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. While these awareness-raising days may not seem to be related, they are completely intertwined for this family who was dealt the blow of both kidney disease and liver cancer with their firstborn daughter.
