Local leaders discuss passage of historic laws

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, state and local elected officials, community leaders, and climate advocates gathered in Portsmouth to highlight the passage of two historic laws–the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Those present at the event included Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, Virginia State Delegates Nadarius Clark, Jackie Glass, Rick Randall, a small business advocate and retired Portsmouth educator, and Suffolk community advocate Ebony Wright.

Local leaders say the laws will “cut costs for Virginia families, create jobs, ensure healthier communities and reduce the threat of coastal flooding by fighting climate change.”

The Inflation Reduction Act is set to bring an estimated $11.6 billion of investment in large-scale cleanpower generation and storage to Virginia by 2030. In 2021, there were already 92,315 Virginia workers employed in clean energy jobs.

The Inflation Reduction Act will also make it more affordable for Virginia families to purchase energy efficient appliances when they need to, make repairs around their homes and save money on their utility bills each month.

