Lakewood’s 40th Annual Senior Fall Craft Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Weingart Senior Center, 5220 Oliva Ave. A variety of handmade items will be on sale at very reasonable prices. This is a great place to get a jump on your holiday shopping.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO