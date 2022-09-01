Fire breaks out at Burger King in Florida airport
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire broke out at a Burger King in the Orlando International Airport on Wednesday evening.
Videos showed smoke filling a food court area on Airside 4 in the airport.
Passengers were asked to evacuate the area while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
“So there was sort of plastic smell, like burning rubber as soon as I stepped out of the gate and it seemed like there was something going on with transport. Some of the exits were blocked off to baggage claim,” passenger Alexander Czar told WESH 2 New s .
According to WESH , at least 10 flights were impacted by the incident.
