ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fire breaks out at Burger King in Florida airport

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S85xC_0hdP6GOv00

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire broke out at a Burger King in the Orlando International Airport on Wednesday evening.

14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire

Videos showed smoke filling a food court area on Airside 4 in the airport.

Passengers were asked to evacuate the area while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

“So there was sort of plastic smell, like burning rubber as soon as I stepped out of the gate and it seemed like there was something going on with transport. Some of the exits were blocked off to baggage claim,” passenger Alexander Czar told WESH 2 New s .

According to WESH , at least 10 flights were impacted by the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in Orlando on I-4 near Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 4 on Friday evening that briefly impacted traffic, fire officials said. Orlando Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire on I-4 near Universal Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Videos#Wesh 2 New S#Nexstar Media Inc
wfla.com

Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Walmart
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
travellemming.com

25 Best Orlando Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)

Enjoying the culinary scene is one of the best parts of traveling to a new city. Orlando is a true melting pot of people and that means you can find just about every kind of food here. The best restaurants in Orlando range from international street food to Michelin-star restaurants.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing 75-year-old woman found

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE: Officials say Mora was found in good health. The Osceola County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Luisa Mora, 75, was last seen at her residence in Kissimmee Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows Mora...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy