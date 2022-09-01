ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
Could gangs be behind recent rash of violent crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend of violence now crippling our community. That’s Mayor Randall Woodfin’s take on what’s happened since Friday. Six people killed and several others wounded. Mayor Randall Woodfin says gangs could be to blame for this spike in crime. It all started Friday...
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham

Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy. Could fix be on the way for trains disrupting neighborhood?. Train derails in...
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
Alabaster’s new Amphitheatre coming soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Alabaster is working to get back to a time where live events and entertainment were at the center of the city. Architect Turner Batson has built city hall and the senior center, and now he has a new job from the city: a new amphitheater.
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide on September 3, 2022. It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found Powell and Taylor...
Missing man from Birmingham found safe Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: He has been found safe, according to Birmingham Police. Original Story: The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 51-year-old man. Willie Johnson was last seen in the 400 block of 3rd Street West in Birmingham. He’s described as 5...
Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.

Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Could fix be on the way for trains disrupting neighborhood?
Person in custody after shots were fired near AMC theater in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in custody after shots were fired in the area of the AMC theater early Monday morning, according to Vestavia Hills Police. Captain Shane Ware confirmed that on Monday, September 05, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., the Vestavia Hills Police Department was called to the area of the AMC Dine-in Theater on Kentucky Avenue on a report of shots fired.
Mowers find human remains in Pelham

Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
