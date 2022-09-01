Read full article on original website
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
wbrc.com
Man killed, 2nd man shot at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man was shot early Labor Day morning at The Quest nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m. The initial call came over as two...
wbrc.com
Could gangs be behind recent rash of violent crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend of violence now crippling our community. That’s Mayor Randall Woodfin’s take on what’s happened since Friday. Six people killed and several others wounded. Mayor Randall Woodfin says gangs could be to blame for this spike in crime. It all started Friday...
wbrc.com
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
‘That’s five lives lost in barely two days’: Mayor Woodfin addresses possible gang related murders
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, Sept. 4, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement addressing the multiple murders that happened during Labor Day Weekend. “In less than 24 hours between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, three people were killed. Last night, five more people were shot, with two losing their lives.
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
wbrc.com
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
wbrc.com
Woodfin asking gang members to call a truce
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
wbrc.com
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
wbrc.com
‘It has gone too far. It really has to stop’: Birmingham public safety chairwoman calls on community to help stop violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day weekend in Birmingham consisted of several violent crimes. Five people died as a result of gun violence. LaTonya Tate is the Chairwoman of the Birmingham Public Safety Committee. She is calling the string of homicides a crisis, and says it is destroying our communities.
wbrc.com
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
Alabaster’s new Amphitheatre coming soon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Alabaster is working to get back to a time where live events and entertainment were at the center of the city. Architect Turner Batson has built city hall and the senior center, and now he has a new job from the city: a new amphitheater.
wbrc.com
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
wbrc.com
UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide on September 3, 2022. It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found Powell and Taylor...
wbrc.com
Missing man from Birmingham found safe Sunday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: He has been found safe, according to Birmingham Police. Original Story: The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 51-year-old man. Willie Johnson was last seen in the 400 block of 3rd Street West in Birmingham. He’s described as 5...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
wbrc.com
Person in custody after shots were fired near AMC theater in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in custody after shots were fired in the area of the AMC theater early Monday morning, according to Vestavia Hills Police. Captain Shane Ware confirmed that on Monday, September 05, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., the Vestavia Hills Police Department was called to the area of the AMC Dine-in Theater on Kentucky Avenue on a report of shots fired.
wbrc.com
Mowers find human remains in Pelham
