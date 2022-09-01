ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
State of labor in Alabama at the forefront

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board

No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham

Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham

One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
