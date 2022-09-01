Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
wvtm13.com
Early morning homicide at Quest Club adds to violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide at the Quest Club in downtown Birmingham Monday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Retired Birmingham police weigh in on city’s growing homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all...
wbrc.com
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
wvtm13.com
State of labor in Alabama at the forefront
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
Bham Now
8 ways to celebrate fall including shopping, pumpkin patches + more
Fall is approaching so it’s the season for cozy evenings and calmer outings. Whether you’re going on a date or spending time with family and friends, we’ve gathered eight ways you can have fun this fall in Birmingham. 1. Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ fall plant sale. Peruse...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
Bham Now
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham
Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
wbrc.com
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
wbrc.com
Woodfin asking gang members to call a truce
Could fix be on the way for trains disrupting neighborhood?. Could fix be on the way for trains disrupting neighborhood?
momcollective.com
Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham
One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
2 killed, 1 injured during shooting in Birmingham, Alabama police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting was the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday night and the 102nd of 2022, AL.com reported. According to the Birmingham Police...
Comments / 0