Mequon, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Junior golfer trying to put Brookfield East on the map

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot. "Everyone in my family, all of my siblings have...
SPARTA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Madison Haugen

She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot.
SPARTA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gary D'Amato remembers Herb Kohler, ‘a huge friend of golf’

KOHLER, Wis. - Herb Kohler revolutionized the Kohler Company, transforming the way bathrooms and homes looked since the 1970s, but his greatest legacy may be his efforts to introduce Wisconsin to a greater audience. He did so through golf. Kohler passed away on Sept. 3 at the age of 83.
KOHLER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sisters missing; may be in the Chicago area

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate three critically missing girls. They are 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, who was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. near 48th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee. Jakareia is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and medium length braided black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Labor Day in Milwaukee: History behind the holiday

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee had Labor Day celebrations on Monday, Sept. 5. But do you know the history behind the holiday?. Downtown Milwaukee was full of workers on Monday celebrating the holiday. "We have families to feed, so this is an important day to me," said Kanisha Thomas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary

MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city. The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin at the age of 83. A press release from Kohler announcing his death is below:. Herb Kohler’s personal mission was to create delight. For him, there was no halfway. To warrant...
KOHLER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driving awareness walk, ride: 'Taking a stand'

MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, a group of bikers, church members, teens and some organizations came together Saturday, Sept. 3 in an effort to curb reckless driving. The goal of the "Stop the Violence" event was to bring more awareness and ask people in the community not only to step up, but to come together to prevent reckless driving.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan

MILWAUKEE - A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4. Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 12th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses

RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI

