Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Junior golfer trying to put Brookfield East on the map
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot. "Everyone in my family, all of my siblings have...
High School Hot Shot - Madison Haugen
She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot.
Gary D'Amato remembers Herb Kohler, ‘a huge friend of golf’
KOHLER, Wis. - Herb Kohler revolutionized the Kohler Company, transforming the way bathrooms and homes looked since the 1970s, but his greatest legacy may be his efforts to introduce Wisconsin to a greater audience. He did so through golf. Kohler passed away on Sept. 3 at the age of 83.
Milwaukee sisters missing; may be in the Chicago area
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate three critically missing girls. They are 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, who was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. near 48th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee. Jakareia is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and medium length braided black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
Labor Day in Milwaukee: History behind the holiday
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee had Labor Day celebrations on Monday, Sept. 5. But do you know the history behind the holiday?. Downtown Milwaukee was full of workers on Monday celebrating the holiday. "We have families to feed, so this is an important day to me," said Kanisha Thomas...
School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary
MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city. The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin at the age of 83. A press release from Kohler announcing his death is below:. Herb Kohler’s personal mission was to create delight. For him, there was no halfway. To warrant...
Milwaukee reckless driving awareness walk, ride: 'Taking a stand'
MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, a group of bikers, church members, teens and some organizations came together Saturday, Sept. 3 in an effort to curb reckless driving. The goal of the "Stop the Violence" event was to bring more awareness and ask people in the community not only to step up, but to come together to prevent reckless driving.
Masks optional, MPS elementary students return to class
Milwaukee Public Schools students on the traditional calendar start school Tuesday. This includes most MPS elementary school students. Masks will be optional for MPS students upon their return to class.
Milwaukee motorcycle ride; Fisher House Wisconsin benefits
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of motorcycles will hit the road for a great cause in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 4. FOX6's Bill Miston tells you more about the annual Fisher House ride.
Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan
MILWAUKEE - A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4. Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
Milwaukee man shot near 12th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses
RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
Milwaukee pursuit, rollover crash, 4 teens under 16 arrested
A Milwaukee police chase over the weekend ended in a crash. Police say the people in the car were not even 16 years old – and neighbors who watched it unfold say they are surprised everyone made it out alive.
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Brian Kramp is in Franklin getting a preview of the St. James Rummage Sale, taking place September 8-11. Everything is priced to sell!
34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
