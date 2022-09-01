Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
‘It has gone too far. It really has to stop’: Birmingham public safety chairwoman calls on community to help stop violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day weekend in Birmingham consisted of several violent crimes. Five people died as a result of gun violence. LaTonya Tate is the Chairwoman of the Birmingham Public Safety Committee. She is calling the string of homicides a crisis, and says it is destroying our communities.
californiaexaminer.net
Birmingham Mother: “Put Down the Guns and Embrace One Another”
Grief etched deeply on Theta Johnson’s features, she stood outside the yellow crime scene tape on a Saturday afternoon to look at the bloodstained white sheet that covered her son’s body. While sitting in a Mustang on Inglenook Street in Birmingham, Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and...
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities
Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
wbrc.com
Man killed, 2nd man shot at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man was shot early Labor Day morning at The Quest nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m. The initial call came over as two...
wvtm13.com
Early morning homicide at Quest Club adds to violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide at the Quest Club in downtown Birmingham Monday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wbrc.com
UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the club just before 6 a.m. on the call of two people shot.
2 killed, 1 injured during shooting in Birmingham, Alabama police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting was the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday night and the 102nd of 2022, AL.com reported. According to the Birmingham Police...
WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
wbrc.com
Person in custody after shots were fired near AMC theater in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in custody after shots were fired in the area of the AMC theater early Monday morning, according to Vestavia Hills Police. Captain Shane Ware confirmed that on Monday, September 05, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., the Vestavia Hills Police Department was called to the area of the AMC Dine-in Theater on Kentucky Avenue on a report of shots fired.
wbrc.com
Mowers find human remains in Pelham
Police ID 2 men killed in Birmingham shooting that wounded 2 others
Authorities have released the names of two men killed in a Saturday-night shooting that also wounded two others on Birmingham’s westside. Birmingham police identified the slain victims as Jalen Jamarcus Tolbert, 24, and Marquse Terrail Yarbrough, 25. Sgt. Monica Law said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of...
2 dead, 1 wounded as more than 25 shots fired in Birmingham’s Elyton Village
Two people were killed, and one other injured when someone unleashed at least two dozen bullets on Birmingham’s west side Saturday. The deadly shooting marked the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday evening and 102nd so far this year. Sgt. Monica Law said officers were...
wbrc.com
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
wbrc.com
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
