Calera, AL

californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Mother: “Put Down the Guns and Embrace One Another”

Grief etched deeply on Theta Johnson’s features, she stood outside the yellow crime scene tape on a Saturday afternoon to look at the bloodstained white sheet that covered her son’s body. While sitting in a Mustang on Inglenook Street in Birmingham, Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities

Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
City
wbrc.com

UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham

Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy. Could fix be on the way for trains disrupting neighborhood?. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Could fix be on the way for trains disrupting neighborhood?. Train derails in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person in custody after shots were fired near AMC theater in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in custody after shots were fired in the area of the AMC theater early Monday morning, according to Vestavia Hills Police. Captain Shane Ware confirmed that on Monday, September 05, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., the Vestavia Hills Police Department was called to the area of the AMC Dine-in Theater on Kentucky Avenue on a report of shots fired.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Mowers find human remains in Pelham

Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
BIRMINGHAM, AL

