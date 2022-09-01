ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium to host National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 memorial stair climb

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hGKw_0hdP5pon00

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters from across the Baltimore region will climb 110 flights of stairs to symbolize the route taken by New York firefighters who died at the World Trade Center in 2001, according to event staff.

Each year, firefighters climb stairs across the country every year to remember their fallen brethren, event staff said.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation puts together the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and invites community members to participate, event staff said.

In Baltimore, the climb will take place on Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The event raises funds for counseling and support programs for the families of firefighters who have died in the line of duty, according to event staff.

Onsite registration for the stair climb will be available on the day of the event at 8 a.m., event staff said.

The opening ceremony is at 9:40 a.m. and the climb will start at 10 a.m. The climb will end at 1 a.m., according to event staff.

CBS Baltimore

DPW issues Boil Water Advisory for parts of Baltimore after E. coli detected

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works has issued a Boil Water Advisory for parts of Baltimore and Baltimore County after E. coli was identified in water samples taken in several West Baltimore buildings.The bacteria was identified at a firehouse and two police facilities in the 9th District, which includes the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. No illnesses have been reported. A Required Required Boil Water Advisory is in effect for areas within the following boundaries: Riggs Avenue to W. Franklin Street from north to south and Carey Street to Pulaski Street from east to west.About 1,500 residential and commercial...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
