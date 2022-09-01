Nassau police commissioner unveils 7-point plan to keep schools safe

Nassau police hosted a seminar Wednesday for school officials to review new and updated safety precautions in the event of an active shooter.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder tells News 12 his department has learned from the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas and other attacks.

"We want to let them know here's where we are, here's how we're coming, here's what we've done with you, and here are the tools, and what the responses will be," says Ryder.

Ryder unveiled a seven-point plan that describes how to prevent and respond to a mass shooting. A key part of the plan -- any officer who arrives on scene is trained to go right into the building without waiting for backup.

"He is going to get in and get into that classroom as quick as we can to stop the shooter," says Ryder.

Ryder says every second counts in a mass shooting situation. Each patrol car is equipped with tactical gear, including Kevlar, helmets and tourniquets so any officer can respond at a moment's notice.

"It's all about time. Slowing the shooter, getting the cops there faster, protecting the people inside the building," says Ryder. "And that's how we save lives."

Part of the goal of the seminar was to unite and build strong partnerships between law enforcement and school officials

Syosset School District Superintendent Tom Rogers says the police department helped design their buildings to make them as safe as possible.

"If there is anything of concern we share it with them," says Rogers. "If they learn of something of concern, they share it with us. We share our resources, we share information, so we get exactly the right response for whatever we see."

Schools are equipped with special panic buttons that are connected to iPhones in patrol cars, letting nearby officers respond at a moment's notice.