East End schools unveil new tool that gives students a way to ask for help

Students starting school on the East End now have a new tool that gives them another way to ask for help.

Minerva Perez, the executive director of OLA of Eastern Long Island, is starting a youth connect service that will give students an avenue they never had before through mental health support team crisis counselors.

"To reach out anytime of the day into the evening hours if they are experiencing a particular challenge, emotional or mental health challenges or just a need that they might have," says Perez.

Minerva says the feedback they got from a video that asked middle and highschoolers about their struggles with mental health made an impact. This new option to discreetly discuss their struggles is just another step in making sure the Latino youth community and every youth has what they need.

Eleventh grader Alexis Davis says having an outlet to get help is critical for people her age.

"We balance so much at once, so it's perfect to talk to somebody especially if the person is anonymous," says Davis.

Perez says school officials hope to have the service up and running by next week.