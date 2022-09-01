Garth Brooks Says His ‘Curse’ and ‘His Blessing’ Are 1 and the Same

Garth Brooks has ensured his legacy as one of the best-selling country music artists of all time. But the singer has a very grounded perspective on fame. In fact, fans of Brooks – who is reportedly worth as much as $400 million – might be surprised to hear what aspect of himself he considers to be both the “curse” and “blessing” that catapulted his career forward.

Garth Brooks is 1 of the biggest music superstars of all time

Honoree Garth Brooks attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. | Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The music business is known for being wildly fickle. Yet, even with as fast-paced and as competitive as it is, Brooks managed to set himself apart . The singer became a renowned performer soon after releasing his first album in 1989. And for more than a decade, he seemed unstoppable, thanks to an unprecedented run of Diamond-selling albums and chart-topping hits. In 2001, he briefly retired, much to the dismay of country-music lovers worldwide.

However, Brooks eventually returned to country music with a vengeance, with 2014’s Man Against Machine his first studio album in 13 years. The singer’s legacy is well in place. But some fans and critics might still wonder how the father of three managed to stand out when country music in particular is so jam-packed full of talented musicians with compelling stage presence.

Garth Brooks fans will be shocked what he thinks his ‘curse’ is

In a 2021 interview with CBS This Morning , Brooks revealed the one aspect of his country music career that distinguishes him from the wealth of country music stars out there. And it’s been hiding in plain sight since his career started, Brooks points out.

“Lookin’ in the mirror is one of the things that mystifies me,” he explained in the interview. “I’m not beautiful. I’m not thin. And the voice is not of cinematic quality. My curse is I’m not special. My blessing is I’m not special. I get to be the average guy.”

“Average guy” or not, Brooks’ energy on stage and poignant songwriting have certainly struck a chord with audiences the world over. It’s reassuring even now that Brooks doesn’t seem to have much of an ego about his success and the fame that has come along with it.

What is Garth Brooks doing now?

Brooks has released three albums, including a holiday album with his wife Trisha Yearwood , since 2016. And he’s released Triple Live , the follow-up to his 1998 hit Double Live . Moreover, his 2020 release, Fun , finally hit shelves in November of that year, following delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. But fans who want to see Brooks perform live might have a few chances, provided they reside in Ireland.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is reportedly about to wrap up its run. The tour launched in 2018 and is prepared to conclude in Dublin in September 2022 with five shows. Perhaps soon thereafter Brooks will get back in the studio and begin working on a new album. And he’ll presumably remain humble through it all.

RELATED: How a Private Jet Lured Garth Brooks Out of Retirement