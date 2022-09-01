Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Related
Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light
The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close
State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Mid-Hudson News Network
$95 million Newburgh-Beacon Bridge project almost complete
BEACON – The redecking of the westbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge is almost complete. The $95 million capital project is the largest one ever performed by the New York State Bridge Authority. Spokesman Chris Steber said the massive project, which has seen all traffic – eastbound and westbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Fishkill Approves More Food Trucks Despite Major Drama
Who knew food trucks would be such a heated issue?. One thing no one can argue about is that the Hudson Valley has a ton of options and great places to eat at. Whether you're stopping at a regular restaurant or a food truck, you can pretty much find any kind of food you want.
These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants
The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
Napanoch Point fire contained after 8 days
The forest fire that has been wreaking havoc for over a week in the Napanoch area of Minnewaska State Park has been fully contained, Governor Kathy Hochul's office said Sunday.
Water safety stressed after Delaware River drowning
Rescuers in Sullivan County are stressing the importance of water safety, after a drowning Saturday afternoon on the Delaware River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Four Killed, Eight Hospitalized In Shuttle Van Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway
The driver of a transport van apparently suffered a medical episode before the vehicle crashed overnight near the George Washington Bridge, killing him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. Eight others were hospitalized following the crash on the southbound on the...
Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store
Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17
A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?
You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
24-Year-Old Man Busted Driving Stolen Truck In Wawarsing, Police Say
An out-of-state man was caught driving a stolen truck in the Hudson Valley, authorities said. State police in Ulster County stopped the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it drove south on Highway 209 in the town of Wawarsing. While talking with the driver, 24-year-old Jonathen Wright,...
Person hospitalized after rollover crash in Tivoli
One person was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash in Tivoli.
Fire at Minnewaska State Park is contained, Hochul says. Here's when the park will reopen
The wildfire at Minnewaska State Park has been contained after eight days of burning through the forest in Ulster County, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. After a week-long effort that involved more than 200 firefighters, bulldozer operators, pilots and other professionals and volunteers, a majority of the fire near Napanoch Point was controlled by Sunday afternoon, she said. Two other fires nearby, at Stony Kill and Wurtsboro, have been fully contained, she said.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0