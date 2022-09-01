ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light

The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close

State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

$95 million Newburgh-Beacon Bridge project almost complete

BEACON – The redecking of the westbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge is almost complete. The $95 million capital project is the largest one ever performed by the New York State Bridge Authority. Spokesman Chris Steber said the massive project, which has seen all traffic – eastbound and westbound...
NEWBURGH, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Traffic
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM

These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants

The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
HYDE PARK, NY
Girl Eats Westchester

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
LODI, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?

You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Times Herald-Record

Fire at Minnewaska State Park is contained, Hochul says. Here's when the park will reopen

The wildfire at Minnewaska State Park has been contained after eight days of burning through the forest in Ulster County, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. After a week-long effort that involved more than 200 firefighters, bulldozer operators, pilots and other professionals and volunteers, a majority of the fire near Napanoch Point was controlled by Sunday afternoon, she said. Two other fires nearby, at Stony Kill and Wurtsboro, have been fully contained, she said.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
